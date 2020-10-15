Theatre preparing for first live performance since lockdown

A Halesworth arts centre is pressing ahead with plans for its first theatre performance since reopening from the coronavirus lockdown next month.

The Cut Arts Centre, in New Cut, has been hosting socially-distant cinema events during the Covid-19 pandemic and is planning to showcase Anton Chevkov’s comedic classic The Bear, performed by Open Space, on November 13 and 14.

Theatre bosses have moved to reassure the community and said measures had been taken to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus at the venue.

David Green, Open Space artistic director, said: “We’re keen to demonstrate that live theatre is possible, and can be acceptably safe. We hope audiences will feel comfortable and safe in coming back to the theatre and we wanted to support venues.

“A night of comedy may be more needed now than it has ever been.”

Standard tickets to the performance cost £12.50 and can be purchased at The Cut’s website.