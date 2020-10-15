E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Theatre preparing for first live performance since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:45 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 15 October 2020

The Cut Arts Centre in Halesworth will be hosting 'The Bear' by Anton Chevkov Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Cut Arts Centre in Halesworth will be hosting 'The Bear' by Anton Chevkov Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Halesworth arts centre is pressing ahead with plans for its first theatre performance since reopening from the coronavirus lockdown next month.

The Cut Arts Centre, in New Cut, has been hosting socially-distant cinema events during the Covid-19 pandemic and is planning to showcase Anton Chevkov’s comedic classic The Bear, performed by Open Space, on November 13 and 14.

You may also want to watch:

Theatre bosses have moved to reassure the community and said measures had been taken to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus at the venue.

David Green, Open Space artistic director, said: “We’re keen to demonstrate that live theatre is possible, and can be acceptably safe. We hope audiences will feel comfortable and safe in coming back to the theatre and we wanted to support venues.

“A night of comedy may be more needed now than it has ever been.”

Standard tickets to the performance cost £12.50 and can be purchased at The Cut’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Developer ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

‘We can beat anybody’ - Stanley’s Chelsea loanee Russell on Ipswich clash

Chelsea youngster Jon Russell is on loan at Accrington Stanley this season. Picture: PA SPORT

‘Amazing’ robot gives lifeline to teenage leukaemia sufferer

Leukaemia sufferer Alan Slomka is benefiting from a telepresence robot at Ipswich Hospital School. Picture: RAEDWALD TRUST

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay back onstage in Ipswich

Suffolk-born Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is coming home to perform at the Ipswich Corn Exchange Photo: Jon Courtenay

Theatre preparing for first live performance since lockdown

The Cut Arts Centre in Halesworth will be hosting 'The Bear' by Anton Chevkov Picture: CONTRIBUTED