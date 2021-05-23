News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Newsagents' staying in town centre location after fire damaged old store

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM May 23, 2021   
David Patrick outside his newsagents' in Halesworth's Thoroughfare

David Patrick outside his newsagents' in Halesworth's Thoroughfare - Credit: Archant

A Halesworth newsagent has revealed he is staying put in his town centre store as his fire-damaged previous premises are rebuilt.

The Market Place premises of DC Patrick Newsagents was scorched in June 2018 after Stephen Wilson set fire to the flat above the shop.

Wilson, who started the fire after his pregnant girlfriend walked out on him, was later jailed for nine years.

The building, which is believed to be more than 500 years old, has had to be revamped to modern safety and design standards.

The Market Place building is being rebuilt after a fire in 2018

The Market Place building is being rebuilt after a fire in 2018 - Credit: Archant

Business owner David Patrick was forced to relocate his newsagents' on the ground floor to a nearby unit in the town's Thoroughfare after the fire.

It was only meant to be a temporary measure while the rebuild was completed - but Mr Patrick has decided to renew his tenancy there.

The 63-year-old, who rented the Market Place shop for more than 40 years, was responsible for the rebuild as part of an agreement with his landlord.

You may also want to watch:

Insurance covered the majority of the £700,000 required for the project, but Mr Patrick had to contribute some of the funds out of his own pocket.

The building is nearly set to reopen, with nearby pet shop The Feedbarn set to take over the premises.

Fire crews tackle the blaze in June 2018

Fire crews tackle the blaze in June 2018 - Credit: Judith Condon

Most Read

  1. 1 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
  2. 2 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  3. 3 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
  1. 4 East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List
  2. 5 Two councillors for Aldeburgh and Leiston resign from East Suffolk Council
  3. 6 'My partner screamed' - Couple's shock after finding snake in garden
  4. 7 Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury
  5. 8 Covid mobile testing site opens in Needham Market - but council urges people to book in advance
  6. 9 Testing capacity in Needham Market ramped up after cases of Indian variant
  7. 10 Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  

Mr Patrick said he had had sleepless nights over the ordeal and it had caused "a lot of grief and hassle" - but he is delighted it is almost over.

He added: "I'm a newsagent, not a builder - but I had to take on the role of project manager.

"Everything in the building had to change and modernise. I've had to put the property back in a better condition for my landlord.

"There's been a lot of nights where I thought: 'How am I going to do this?'

"But we kept the business going and I've had a lot of people wish me well and ask how they can help.

"It took a bit of doing to move in here and I've got the lease that I wanted.

"We're more central to the town centre and people know where I am now. We're in a better place here.

"The customers have come in and all backed me. I owe a big thank you to them."

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gibbs was reported missing from his home in Layham in September, 2020

'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's James Wilson during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture da

Football

Town player-of-the-year Wilson 'the number one priority' as he joins...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook's Ipswich squad will face a tough six week pre-season schedule

Football

Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus