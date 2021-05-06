News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Primary school reopens after outbreak of 17 Covid cases

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:24 AM May 6, 2021   
Edgar Sewter school in Halesworth has closed due to a coronavirus outbreak

Halesworth's Edgar Sewter Primary School closed after the Covid outbreak - Credit: Google Maps

A Halesworth primary school which closed for a "circuit breaker" after a Covid outbreak has reopened.

Edgar Sewter Primary School, in Norwich Road, announced the closure in a letter to parents on April 25.

The letter came after the school reported a total of 17 coronavirus cases.

A significant number of cases were among the school's Year 3 and Year 4 bubble.

As a result of the rising cases, headteacher Katherine Milk announced the school will close completely in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

The closure, which was in effect until Thursday, also affected children of key workers.

You may also want to watch:

Clare Flintoff, CEO of ASSET Education, which manages the school, said the cases have been brought in from the community.

She said previously: "This is a reminder to all of us that Covid is still around and I would encourage all of our families to limit contact with others outside of school as closing a school is the last thing that we want to do."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win
  2. 2 American marines fly to Suffolk to join Dambusters on new aircraft carrier
  3. 3 A12 reopens after police respond to 'serious' accident
  1. 4 A possible Ipswich Town reunion at Colchester this summer
  2. 5 Town confirm early departure of experienced defender due to contract clause
  3. 6 Have your say on bid for new shopping village with cinema and hotel
  4. 7 Two arrested after police block off street following threats
  5. 8 NHS hero injured in pub explosion feels 'lucky to be alive'
  6. 9 Election 2021: Suffolk County Council candidates published
  7. 10 How a popular Suffolk resort is gearing up for a bumper summer
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Fire engines lined the narrow streets in Thwaite as crew members tackled the blaze

Updated

Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Brudenell Hotel in Adleburgh has been named one of the best place in the UK to eat by the sea

Food

Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Fitzroy Street in Newmarket is closed while emergency roadworks are carried out.

A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus