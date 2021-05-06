Primary school reopens after outbreak of 17 Covid cases
A Halesworth primary school which closed for a "circuit breaker" after a Covid outbreak has reopened.
Edgar Sewter Primary School, in Norwich Road, announced the closure in a letter to parents on April 25.
The letter came after the school reported a total of 17 coronavirus cases.
A significant number of cases were among the school's Year 3 and Year 4 bubble.
As a result of the rising cases, headteacher Katherine Milk announced the school will close completely in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.
The closure, which was in effect until Thursday, also affected children of key workers.
Clare Flintoff, CEO of ASSET Education, which manages the school, said the cases have been brought in from the community.
She said previously: "This is a reminder to all of us that Covid is still around and I would encourage all of our families to limit contact with others outside of school as closing a school is the last thing that we want to do."
