Disruption for rail passengers on East Suffolk Line

Rail passengers are facing disruption this evening after a tree fell onto the line near Halesworth.

Greater Anglia said services between Ipswich and Beccles will be disrupted until the tree can be removed.

Services on this line will terminate at Saxmundham.

The incident comes after a fallen telegraph pole near Halesworth blocked rail services on Sunday after Storm Ciara devastated Suffolk.

