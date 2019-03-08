Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jealous ex who started 'devastating fire' jailed for nine years

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 09 May 2019

Fire crew attend the scene of a fire at a newsagents on Market Place, Halesworth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fire crew attend the scene of a fire at a newsagents on Market Place, Halesworth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A jealous and controlling boyfriend who started a £1.8million blaze which caused devastating damage to a Suffolk town centre newsagents and adjoining buildings after his pregnant girlfriend walked out on him has been jailed for nine years.

Sentencing 32-year-old Stephen Wilson, Judge John Devaux said he had started the fire out of "pure malice and pure spite" directed at his girlfriend.

Wilson, of Poppy Close, Loddon, had denied arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, assaulting his partner Amy Clark by beating and driving a car taken without consent, but was found guilty after a trial last month.

He had earlier admitted two offences of breaching a restraining order banning him from contacting Miss Clark.

In addition to jailing Wilson Judge Devaux made a restraining order banning him from contacting Miss Clark for nine years.

The court heard that as Miss Clark walked away from the timber-framed flat above DC Patrick Newsagents in Market Place, Halesworth, that she shared with Wilson, following a row he threatened to set fire to the premises if she didn't go back.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described the relationship between Wilson and Miss Clark as "turbulent" and said that in 2017 a court had banned him from contacting her or going to Halesworth.

Despite the order the couple had got back together but the arguments had continued and on June 11 Wilson, who had been drinking, accused Miss Clark of deleting text messages on her phone before he could read them.

You may also want to watch:

He had given her "a backhander" to the face and Miss Clark, who was eight months pregnant, left the flat with friends.

As she walked away Wilson was heard threatening to start a fire at the flat if she didn't go back.

"It wasn't an idle threat and within minutes he made good his threat," said Mr Jackson.

The fire had spread quickly with "devastating" consequences to neighbouring properties including Patrick's newsagents.

The court heard the cost of rebuilding the newsagents and adjoining premises as well as the loss of stock, computers and business interruption was estimated at more than £1.8m.

In addition the Market Place in Halesworth had been closed the day after the fire and scaffolding at the damaged premises had caused ongoing inconvenience to shoppers and businesses.

The court also heard that Wilson's former partner Amy Clark and her children had been left homeless as a result of the fire and she had lost all her possessions.

Ronan McCann for Wilson described the arson as an "impulsive, reckless and entirely regrettable" decision by his client.

He said the fire had spread quickly and Wilson, who now accepted starting it, hadn't anticipated the scale of the damage.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jealous ex who started ‘devastating fire’ jailed for nine years

Fire crew attend the scene of a fire at a newsagents on Market Place, Halesworth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth on last year - up to £160 million

Ed Sheeran is now the 17th richest musician in the UK Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

‘Spiteful’ arsonist jailed for £1.8 million blaze after row with pregnant girlfriend

Stephen Wilson has been jailed for nine years for a

16 of our foodie guilty pleasures in Suffolk

The Big Smoke burger at Love Thy Burger, Ipswich Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Purser wins thrilling men’s race at Ixworth

Sean Purser wins the Senior Men’s race from Dougal Toms at Ixworth. Picture: FERGUS MUIR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists