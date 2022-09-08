Suffolk care home achieves 'good' rating in inspection turnaround

Staff at Highfield House have been celebrating their 'Good' CQC rating. - Credit: Castlemeadow Care

Highfield House care home in Halesworth has achieved a "good" rating, just months after being rated as "inadequate".

The home was given the original rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December 2021 but has completed the turnaround following another inspection in June.

Castlemeadow Care - which operates Highfield House - set about delivering an action plan to shift the fortunes of the centre after the "inadequate" rating, which raised concerns over levels of staffing and the management of medicines.

Highfield House care home has seen an improvement in their rating from the CQC. - Credit: Castlemeadow Care

However - inspectors have now said that they are satisfied that improvements have been made and that there has been a change in culture and enhanced leadership at the home.

Castlemeadow Care’s operations manager - who led the team to achieve the new rating - Helen Gosling, said: “I am tremendously proud of the new management team and all the staff at the home achieving this 'good' rating.

"In a very short time, everyone has worked tirelessly to implement the changes required. It is fantastic to see that this hard work has been recognised.

"This new rating reflects the good quality care we offer at Highfield House. I would like to thank families, friends and the local community who have supported the home during this journey of change."

Managing director of Castlemeadow Care, Nigel Reeve said: “Castlemeadow Care are delighted that Highfield House has been rated overall ‘Good’ in our latest CQC report.

"Highfield House is the second home within our group to be inspected within a few months, both have received ‘good’ ratings.

"This really does demonstrate Castlemeadow Care’s commitment and approach to delivering good quality care to our residents.”

A member of staff at the home told the inspection team that Highfield House is "a great place to work" and added: "I feel well-supported and can see the confidence is growing in what we are achieving.”