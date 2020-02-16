E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Land with plans for new holiday park up for £1.2m sale

PUBLISHED: 09:54 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 16 February 2020

Land with plans for a new holiday park is up for sale for more than £1.2m. Picture: TAYLOR BRAY LTD/GOOLGEMAPS

Land with plans for a new holiday park is up for sale for more than £1.2m. Picture: TAYLOR BRAY LTD/GOOLGEMAPS

A plot of land with permission to build 39 holiday lodges next to a former quarry has been put up for sale for more than £1.2m.

Plans for the new holiday park at the former Blyth River Gravel Pit near Halesworth were given the go-ahead in December 2018 but progress has since stagnated.

However, the area of land now known as Mells Hamlet Retreat, has been put up for sale through Fenn Wright estate agents for a recommended £1,275m.

Included in the plans is permission for 39 holiday homes alongside a variety of leisure activities.

Once complete the holiday site will feature five different styles of lodge, tennis courts, boules courts, a boat house and a fishing lake.

Within the 29-acre retreat are three existing bodies of water with an existing population of fish.

The lodges would sleep four to six people and would be available all year round.

