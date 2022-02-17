Community group which has raised £1m could close without new members

Halesworth Lions support their local community in a variety of way but are in need of more members - Credit: Halesworth Lions

A Suffolk community group of volunteers, which estimates it has raised around £1million since its inception, fears it may have to close if more people don't join.

Founded in 1981, the Halesworth Area Lions Club says it is run by local people for local people, often for those unable to help themselves or at times of crisis.

The Halesworth Lions organise a Santa's ride through the town around Christmas and even used to deliver presents on Christmas Day - Credit: Halesworth Lions

At its peak, the group had more than 40 members, but now only has a handful.

John Mendham has been a member for decades, but at 82 is now in charge of finding more members to join the group - especially a treasurer.

"We desperately need younger people to help with the physical side because 80-year-olds trying to put up a marquee - the equation doesn't quite work out," he said.

"In Halesworth over the years we reckon we've raised approaching £1m, 90% of that goes back into the locality."

Lions is an international group that encourages people to "roll up their sleeves and take action to make their community better".

Wendy and John Mendham have supported the community through Halesworth Lions for years - Credit: Wendy Mendham

In recent years Halesworth Lions supported a family by paying for them to stay in a hotel after a fish and chip shop caught fire.

John added: "We try to help all sides, young, old as well as the dementia organisation, the busses in Halesworth, we supplied a defibrillator for the doctor's surgery.

"You can never actually tell what type of request is going to come in, and we look at them all on their merits."

The Halesworth Lions have been a funding partner for social services on many occasions when their funding can’t stretch to make the difference.

When families have had a crisis, like house fires, Lions step in and provide funding for immediate help.

There are no special requirements to be a member - the group has previously had steel erectors, solicitors and airline pilots.

Halesworth Lions also organise fêtes for the community - Credit: Halesworth Lions

"Mostly we want people who are prepared to help, get their hands dirty and commit two evenings a month for meetings," John continued.

"It's really if you want to help and you've got the time, you'll be very welcome."

To find out more visit: facebook.com/halesworthlions or call John on 01986 872590.