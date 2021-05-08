News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Lydia, 7, raises £120 for Captain Tom foundation by selling cupcakes

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM May 8, 2021   
Lydia with mum Miranda and batch of cupcakes

Lydia with mum Miranda and batch of cupcakes - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Halesworth youngster has smashed her target of raising £100 in the Captain Tom challenge by selling 100 cupcakes to friends and family.

Seven-year-old Lydia Whiteman pledged to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation after learning about the charity at Wenhaston Primary School.

The foundation's challenge encourages people to raise funds for mental health support services by doing 100 of any activity.

The Wenhaston Primary School student aimed to raise £100

The Wenhaston Primary School student aimed to raise £100 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It was launched to mark what would have been the 101st birthday of fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised nearly £33million for NHS charities in the first lockdown, on April 30.

Captain Tom died with coronavirus surrounded by his family in hospital on February 2, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the nation.

Keen chef Lydia, who lives with her family in Mells, decided she would hone her baking talents to make 100 cupcakes.

The seven-year-old raised £120 for the Captain Tom Foundation

The seven-year-old raised £120 for the Captain Tom Foundation - Credit: Charlotte Bond

They were sold for no set price and people were only asked to contribute a donation to the cause.

You may also want to watch:

The first batch of the cakes were snapped up "very quickly", according to her mother Miranda, and Lydia managed to raise a total of £120 for the Captain Tom Foundation - more than her target.

Miranda said the challenge has prompted Lydia to start raising money for more good causes.

Otis (left) and Theo (right) with their sister Lydia

Otis (left) and Theo (right) with their sister Lydia - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She said: "Whilst at school, they talked to the children about taking part in the Captain Tom 100 challenge and doing something 100 times.

"Lydia took the challenge and aimed to raise £100.

"She made the first batch of 48 cakes all by herself only with help to put the cakes in and out of the hot oven.

Fundraiser Lydia in the process of making the cupcakes

Fundraiser Lydia in the process of making the cupcakes - Credit: Miranda Whiteman

"These 48 cupcakes were sold very quickly and delivered the same day. We took order requests and the following day Lydia made 52 more cupcakes, decorated them and sold the rest again for donations.

"She is so excited and overwhelmed by the donations she received. We are so proud of her and how hard she worked.

"Lydia's always loved baking - she's been doing it since she was about two.

"Since doing this, she's talked to me about raising more money. It's lovely to see that she wants to help others."

