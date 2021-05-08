Lydia, 7, raises £120 for Captain Tom foundation by selling cupcakes
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A Halesworth youngster has smashed her target of raising £100 in the Captain Tom challenge by selling 100 cupcakes to friends and family.
Seven-year-old Lydia Whiteman pledged to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation after learning about the charity at Wenhaston Primary School.
The foundation's challenge encourages people to raise funds for mental health support services by doing 100 of any activity.
It was launched to mark what would have been the 101st birthday of fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised nearly £33million for NHS charities in the first lockdown, on April 30.
Captain Tom died with coronavirus surrounded by his family in hospital on February 2, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the nation.
Keen chef Lydia, who lives with her family in Mells, decided she would hone her baking talents to make 100 cupcakes.
They were sold for no set price and people were only asked to contribute a donation to the cause.
The first batch of the cakes were snapped up "very quickly", according to her mother Miranda, and Lydia managed to raise a total of £120 for the Captain Tom Foundation - more than her target.
Miranda said the challenge has prompted Lydia to start raising money for more good causes.
She said: "Whilst at school, they talked to the children about taking part in the Captain Tom 100 challenge and doing something 100 times.
"Lydia took the challenge and aimed to raise £100.
"She made the first batch of 48 cakes all by herself only with help to put the cakes in and out of the hot oven.
"These 48 cupcakes were sold very quickly and delivered the same day. We took order requests and the following day Lydia made 52 more cupcakes, decorated them and sold the rest again for donations.
"She is so excited and overwhelmed by the donations she received. We are so proud of her and how hard she worked.
"Lydia's always loved baking - she's been doing it since she was about two.
"Since doing this, she's talked to me about raising more money. It's lovely to see that she wants to help others."