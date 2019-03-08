E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man threatened police with fake gun

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 October 2019

Armed police Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Armed police Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

A Suffolk man diagnosed with prostate cancer was "moments away" from being shot by police after he brandished an imitation gun, a court has heard.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a video link from Norwich prison was Matthew Prettyman, 49, of Beech Close, Halesworth.

He pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm, namely a BB air gun, on July 26 this year with intent to cause fear of violence.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence on Prettyman until November 29 to allow reports to be prepared on him.

He said Prettyman had been "moments away" from being shot.

"The public would think it rather odd if the court didn't ask for an assessment to see if he presents a continuing danger to the public," said Judge Overbury.

He said Prettyman would appear for the sentencing hearing, which is expected to last 45 minutes, via a prison video link unless he specifically wanted to come to court.

