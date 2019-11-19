E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concerns over town centre housing plans

PUBLISHED: 16:02 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 19 November 2019

A chairty has applied for planning permission to convert business units in Halesworth into homes for the over 55s Picture: MIKE PAGE

A chairty has applied for planning permission to convert business units in Halesworth into homes for the over 55s Picture: MIKE PAGE

Archant

Community leaders have outlined a catalogue of concerns over plans to convert business units in Halesworth into residential homes.

Halesworth town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPSHalesworth town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Community leaders have outlined a catalogue of concerns over plans to convert business units in Halesworth into residential homes.

Charity Foundation East have submitted plans to convert buildings in Miles Ward Court into five homes for the over 55s.

The charity, which promotes job creation, claim maintenance costs have "become a strain on the organisation".

The application states: "There is pressure to release this premises for residential purposes, thereby raising capital that can be used by the organisation to support other such facilities and to help deliver the numerous other services offered by Foundation East.

"In simple terms, this is an asset that has become difficult for the charity to sustain and finding an alternative use for the premises will deliver much needed funding to support the wider functions of the charity."

Members of Halesworth Town Council held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the proposals and have called for the proposals to be refused, citing a lack of parking and the negative impact on the community among its reasons.

The plans have also met with opposition from businesses at the site who say the conversion would present a flood risk, increase congestion in the town centre and be dangerous for residents in wet weather due to the sloping nature of the site,

You may also want to watch:

Hugh Hales, who runs a massage therapy business in the courtyard, said: "There is very difficult access to the property - if you had to get out in emergency you would have difficulties.

Mr Hales and other tenants at the complex have been bouyed by the council's decision to oppose plans.

"This news is a positive. There's nothing else like Miles Ward Court in the town," he said.

"I'm so pleased that the town council are supporting us."

Dustin Fjeld, who manages Fjeld Consulting, said: "I'm happy with the decision made by the town council.

"I believe it's the right decision. Hopefully East Suffolk Council feel the same way."

Previous plans for residential homes on the site were refused on the grounds that the courtyard was not fit for purpose.

East Suffolk Council will debate the plans at a forthcoming planning committee meeting.

Foundation East were unavailable for comment.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Voters of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich have major issues in 2019 General Election

Proposals for a northern bypass have dominated politics in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

School sorry after student puts Nazi swastika on British war heroes photo

Two students at Framlingham College have been suspended after a doctored image containing a Nazi symbol appeared online Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

More than 30,000 crimes went unsolved in Suffolk last year

Det Chief Supt Eamonn Bridger has defended the figures Picture: ARCHANT

Joy as ‘exceptional’ fish and chips shops win national award

Perrys fish and chips in Lowestoft has proudly won The Good Food Award for Fish & Chips 2020. Owner Perry Rudge. Picture: Mick Howes

‘Cheeky, sassy’ toddler’s cancer fight backed by Bradley Lowery’s mum

Ireland Banham, who is fighting stage four neuroblastoma Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists