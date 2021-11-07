News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bid to build retirement homes on former Halesworth dairy submitted

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM November 7, 2021
Artistic impression of McCarthy Stone's proposals for Halesworth

Artistic impression of McCarthy Stone's proposals for Halesworth - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Plans to build a specialist retirement accommodation on a former dairy farm in Halesworth have been submitted to East Suffolk Council. 

McCarthy Stone have submitted the plans for the land west of Saxons Way to build 43 one and two-bedroom apartments and 10 bungalows. 

Before submitting the planning application, the property developer carried out a public consultation with the local community to which 2,000 residents and businesses were invited. 

During the public consultation 73% of the respondents supported the plans, according to McCarthy Stone. 

As part of McCarthy Stone’s proposals for the site, they will transfer a parcel of land at the north of the site to Halesworth Town Council to be used as a community asset.

Site plan for McCarthy Stone's proposals for Halesworth

Site plan for McCarthy Stone's proposals for Halesworth - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Matt Wills, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are pleased with the response to our proposals, with over 70% of respondents to our consultation outlining support for the plans.

"Feedback has indicated that many in the local community regard this as a positive use for the site.

"We’re confident that there is a local need for retirement accommodation in Halesworth and that this proposal will help to release existing family homes onto the market."

