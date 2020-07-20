Town introduces road closure measures to protect shoppers

The Thoroughfare in Halesworth will be closed to traffic for four hours a day for the next three weeks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Roads in the centre of Halesworth will be closed to traffic for four hours each day for several weeks to aid with social distancing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After discussions with business owners, Halesworth Town Council have opted to close the Thoroughfare and Bridge Street to vehicles between 10am and 2pm for the next three weeks, apart from Sundays.

The closures came into effect on Monday and the council have the option to extend the measures by another three weeks if they prove successful.

You may also want to watch:

Only vehicles with a permit will be allowed through the roads during the time frame, with a gatekeeper enforcing the measures.

Several other towns in east Suffolk, including Felixstowe and Woodbridge, have introduced similar restrictions to traffic in recent weeks.

David Wollweber, chairman of Halesworth Town Council, said: “We discussed with traders and residents and decided to make the town a safer place, enabling shoppers to visit stores safely.

“We want to make it a pleasant shopping experience.”

MORE: Views sought as resort prepares to extend town centre shopping street closure