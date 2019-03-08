Check out the creative figures on show at Halesworth's Scarecrow Week

Paddington even made an appearance Picture: Kaz Martin Archant

Dozens of strange and spooky figures are lining the streets of one Suffolk town as Halesworth's tenth annual Scarecrow Week gets underway.

Some Halesworth residents got extremely creative - including this dog made from boots and straw Picture: Kaz Martin Some Halesworth residents got extremely creative - including this dog made from boots and straw Picture: Kaz Martin

Karen Prime, Scarecrow Week organiser, said she was thrilled to see businesses throughout the town showcase their creations after the event began on Saturday.

Mrs Prime said: "I was over the moon when I saw all the scarecrows go up - the turnout has been brilliant. The town has been buzzing."

Halesworth's Scarecrow Week sees businesses in the town centre and beyond create and display a lifesize figure outside their property.

There were plenty of pop culture-inspired 'scarecrows' including these Minions Picture: Kaz Martin There were plenty of pop culture-inspired 'scarecrows' including these Minions Picture: Kaz Martin

The figure does not have to be a scarecrow, with creative liberties permitted - including Mrs Prime's Hansel and Gretel-inspired effort, and Minions from Despicable Me.

Mrs Prime said: "The kids loved it when the scarecrows went up."

The Scarecrow Week, which runs until Saturday, 26th October, aims to raise money for the town's Christmas lights switch on next month.