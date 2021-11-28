'The whole lot has been a highlight' - says Scout leader given 50 years service award

A Halesworth group Scout leader received an award for more than 50 years service to the youth organisation.

Brian Howard began volunteering for the Scouts 56 years ago and this was recognised last week by the Waveney Valley district commissioner Hilary Prior.

The 76-year-old is a group Scout leader and helps out doing admin work and acts as the group treasurer.

He has been involved in Scouting all over country, and in Halesworth for the past 10 years or so.

"It's something I got into years and years ago and thoroughly enjoyed it and it's been part of my life since," he said.

"There are certainly things I wouldn't have done otherwise, I did a lot of mountain walking - I'm not that good, overseas to trips to Switzerland, been to other people's homes in foreign countries. There's so many things that I've done that I wouldn't without Scouting."

Brian also wanted to acknowledge other members of the group who worked there for five, 10 and 15 years themselves.

He credits this longevity of service from the leaders with helping the members of the group by providing stability.

Brian said: "It was lovely it was quite unexpected, I knew other people were getting awards but I didn't know I was getting one myself."

While he has been a member of Scouts for more than half a century B,rian says most things are fundamentally the same.

"Everything's changed and some things have gone back to what they were," he added.

Some new activities involving aircraft and computers wouldn't have been around a few decades ago, but activities like, camping, cooking over an open fire and fire lighting remain as popular as ever.

Brian said he has been planning to leave for the last five years, as "it's a youth organisation not for old men", but he still enjoys his work.

Throughout Covid was a more challenging time as there was only so much they could do over a webcam.

He said: "You can't light fires in your bedroom, or you can but it's not a wise thing to do."

Membership is now booming again and an Explorer Scout group will be starting in January 2022.

"It's because of many other people that have helped me and encouraged me and made it fun," Brian continued.

"The whole lot has been a highlight."