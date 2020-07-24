E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for town centre CCTV cameras submitted in bid to offer ‘degree of protection’

PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 24 July 2020

CCTV cameras may soon be installed in Halesworth town centre Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANT

CCTV cameras may soon be installed in Halesworth town centre Picture: BILL DARNELL/ARCHANT

CCTV cameras are set to be installed throughout Halesworth town centre as community leaders bid to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Halesworth Town Council has submitted planning applications to East Suffolk Council to place security cameras on Abbotts Estate Agents in the Thoroughfare and Wine Shop in Market Place.

The scheme to install more cameras, which will be paid for with Community Infrastructure Levy funding from previous developments, has been in the works for several years.

A council meeting in 2018 found that residents were “overwhelmingly” in favour of investing in more cameras throughout the town centre, with the number of police in the streets being cut in recent years.

A police report also found up to 75% of crime may be influenced if CCTV was installed throughout the area.

Suffolk police said they had given Halesworth Town Council their “full support” towards the scheme.

As well as the cameras in the Thoroughfare and Market Place, the town council are exploring the possibility of installing CCTV on a building in London Road in the future.

David Wollweber, chairman of Halesworth Town Council, said the cameras will offer a “degree of protection” for the town’s residents and businesses, should they be approved.

He said: “We used to have a regular presence of PCSOs and police, but there have been cuts.

“They will be there as a deterrent to some of the relatively low-level crime that happens from time to time, but also to try and future proof the town against crime in a time when the police have less of a presence.”

Tony Goldson, Suffolk county councillor for Halesworth, said anti-social behaviour is not prevalent in the town - but the community is keen to stamp it out where it happens.

He said: “This is a preventative and cautionary measure.  “We’re trying to retain Halesworth as a nice place to shop and live. We want to make it safe.

“Our businesses have put a lot of effort into their shops, and the town is thriving every day the market is on.

“But you do occasionally get one or two people being anti-social.

“Halesworth is a lovely place to be - we want to retain its individuality.”

