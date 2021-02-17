3,500 deliveries of food and medicine made to town's most vulnerable

Published: 4:15 PM February 17, 2021

Thousands of deliveries of shopping for food and medicine were made by Halesworth Volunteer Centre to help the town's most vulnerable in the first month of lockdown.

The centre has been a co-ordinating hub for shopping and prescription deliveries to families, the elderly and the vulnerable during the third national coronavirus lockdown, which began in January to protect people from the spread of coronavirus.

It is currently helping 44 households in the town and surrounding villages, making 3,500 deliveries in January alone to those unable to get out of the house.

Volunteers also provide telephone support to more than 60 people living alone, to check up on people's health and well-being, while they have also made regular deliveries of cakes and treats to people on their own.

Its latest initiative will see volunteers support Halesworth Area Community Transport, by taking vulnerable elderly people with no vehicle to their coronavirus vaccination appointments.

You may also want to watch:

Following an appeal, nearby business Spectra has donated funds to take nearly 70 people to Sole Bay Health Centre, in Southwold.

Emma Healey, Halesworth Volunteer Centre manager, said: "It’s fantastic to have support from a local business and we are really grateful to them for helping us to support HACT."

Joe Maynard, chief executive at Spectra, said: "Local services are the lifeblood of our community.

"We understand the important role they play because they have proved invaluable to many family members and friends of staff at Spectra.

"As a local company, we are truly honoured to help in any way we can and applaud the fantastic work by Halesworth Volunteer Centre."

Halesworth Volunteer Centre is currently shopping for 44 households in the town and the surrounding rural communities.

It also supports nearby pharmacies and dispensaries by picking up and delivering medication.

Anyone who needs support can call Halesworth Volunteer Centre on 01986 875600 or email covid@halesworthvc.co.uk