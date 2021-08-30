Suffolk and Norfolk fire crews called to barn fire

Published: 4:19 PM August 30, 2021

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk were called to a barn fire in Wickham Skeith - Credit: Archant

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk have been called to a barn fire in a Suffolk village.

Crews from Harleston, Diss, Eye and Stowmarket were called to a farm in The Broadway, Wickham Skeith just after 11am on Bank Holiday Monday.

They arrived to find a barn, measuring 4m x 15m, on fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the crews had extinguished the blaze within a "matter of moments" but remained on the scene dampening down. A "stop" was called on the incident at around 12.30pm.

No casualties were reported in the incident and it is not clear what caused the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service spokesman added that a fire crew would attend the scene of the fire at 6.30pm on Monday evening to inspect the damage and extinguish any further hotspots.



