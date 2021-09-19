News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:42 PM September 19, 2021   
Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain - Credit: Trudy Palmer

Heavy rain has caused severe problems in Long Melford - with the main route through the town impassable due to flooding.

Police have closed Hall Street, in Long Melford, and are urging people to stay away from the area.

The B1064 at the bottom of Melford Green, between the Bull Hotel and Melford Hall, is currently impassable and firefighters are also at the scene.

Hall Street, High Street and Bull Lane are all unaffected.

Police are setting up diversions to help people avoid the area.

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

