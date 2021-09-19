Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Published: 6:42 PM September 19, 2021

Heavy rain has caused severe problems in Long Melford - with the main route through the town impassable due to flooding.

Police have closed Hall Street, in Long Melford, and are urging people to stay away from the area.

The B1064 at the bottom of Melford Green, between the Bull Hotel and Melford Hall, is currently impassable and firefighters are also at the scene.

Hall Street, High Street and Bull Lane are all unaffected.

Police are setting up diversions to help people avoid the area.