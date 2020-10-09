This trail could be an alternative to Trick or Treating this Halloween

Needham Market is hosting a scarecrow trail this Halloween (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk town is hoping to have some spooky fun this Halloween this year by hosting a scarecrow trail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With parties out of the question due to coronavirus restrictions, and families questioning the safety of trick-or-treating during the pandemic, one Needham Market childminder came up with the idea for a trail of strawmen branching every street in town.

So far more than 250 people have signed up to a Facebook group for the trail, which runs for a week from October 24.

Local pubs The Swan and The Lion have also pledged to place a scarecrow outside, alongside a host of other businesses and more than 100 people.

Organiser Chloe Land said: “It will all be completely Covid-secure and give families and groups of less than six a chance to go out and have some fun with their children.

“I think we have got every street in the town involved at this rate.”