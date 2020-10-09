This trail could be an alternative to Trick or Treating this Halloween
PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 October 2020
Archant
A Suffolk town is hoping to have some spooky fun this Halloween this year by hosting a scarecrow trail.
With parties out of the question due to coronavirus restrictions, and families questioning the safety of trick-or-treating during the pandemic, one Needham Market childminder came up with the idea for a trail of strawmen branching every street in town.
So far more than 250 people have signed up to a Facebook group for the trail, which runs for a week from October 24.
Local pubs The Swan and The Lion have also pledged to place a scarecrow outside, alongside a host of other businesses and more than 100 people.
Organiser Chloe Land said: “It will all be completely Covid-secure and give families and groups of less than six a chance to go out and have some fun with their children.
“I think we have got every street in the town involved at this rate.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.