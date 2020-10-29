What Halloween events are still going ahead?

Three screenings will take place in the grounds of Helmingham Hall, organised by The Star & Mouse, to help families celebrate Halloween in a Covid-secure way. Picture: THE STAR & MOUSE THE STAR & MOUSE

From a drive-in cinema in the grounds of Helmingham Hall to a spooky festival at Clacton Pier – here are the Halloween events still taking place this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halloween is going to be very different this year, with many large-scale events off the cards as coronavirus continues to disrupt our lives.

With Scaresville cancelled, and many people steering clear of trick-or-treating, what events are still going ahead for families to enjoy this weekend?

• Outdoor cinema with fire pits, hot chocolates and mulled wine – Helmingham Hall

Star & Mouse is bringing some magic to Helmingham Hall for a spooky weekend of outdoor cinema, hot food, drinks and more.

Clacton Pier's Halloween Festival has got underway and has been a huge success so far. Picture: CLACTON PIER Clacton Pier's Halloween Festival has got underway and has been a huge success so far. Picture: CLACTON PIER

Across the Halloween weekend they will be showing Stardust, Labrynth and The Joker in the stunning grounds for guests to enjoy from the comfort of their car, or next to a fire pit.

Eleanor Lyons, owner of Star & Mouse, said she decided to offer the weekend entertainment following the cancellation of all large-scale fireworks displays and difficulties with trick or treating due to Covid-19.

“This year especially we wanted to give a safe option for families to enjoy Halloween,” she said. “It will be a nice autumnal event with the gardens of Helmingham Hall lit up and also gives my team the chance to get their creative juices flowing.”

Stardust will be shown on Friday night, Labrynth on Saturday and The Joker for adults on the Sunday, with a pumpkin carving session before the Saturday screening.

Helmingham Halloween is being organised by The Star & Mouse company. Picture: STAR AND MOUSE Helmingham Halloween is being organised by The Star & Mouse company. Picture: STAR AND MOUSE

Eleanor reminded anyone attending to wrap-up warm, and urged people to bring blankets or sleeping bags, wear gloves, hats and even thermals.

There will also be hot water bottles available to hire and the gardens will be open for a candlelit stroll. For anyone who is hungry there will be a pizza and hot dog van, along with lashings of mulled cider, hot chocolate and snacks.

Tickets are available online here, with prices ranging from £7 to £25.

• Halloween festival – Clacton Pier

Three screenings will take place in the grounds of Helmingham Hall, organised by The Star & Mouse, to help families celebrate Halloween in a Covid-secure way. Picture: THE STAR & MOUSE Three screenings will take place in the grounds of Helmingham Hall, organised by The Star & Mouse, to help families celebrate Halloween in a Covid-secure way. Picture: THE STAR & MOUSE

You may also want to watch:

A Covid-compliant Halloween festival is now underway in Clacton, despite the county being under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.

MORE: What Tier 2 restrictions mean for people in Essex

The nine-day festival gives families a host of free activities, entertainment and Halloween decorations, during the half-term week.

So far, the pumpkin patch has proved very popular with families.

The festival continues until and including Sunday, November 1 for a special offer of £19.99 which gives unlimited rides, unlimited video games, one round of adventure golf, one Go-Kart race, entry to the Seaquarium, entry to the pumpkin patch and a cobweb candy floss.

Anyone who goes back for a second day within the festival period – and can show their original receipt – will be charged just £9.99.

• The Addams Family drive-in cinema – Trinity Park

Drive-in movies are everywhere this year, with Covid restrictions in place.

Trinity Park is screening The Addams Family on Saturday night for Halloween, in a spooktacular setting and even some live entertainment.

Come and watch this family film in the comfort of your own car, in a spooktacular setting.

There will also be food, drink and snacks available at the event, which can be delivered to your car.

For tickets, prices and more information, see here.

• Pumpkin patches

Picking your own pumpkin has become popular in recent years – and is a great way to celebrate the spooky season while out in the open air.

Follow the link below to find out where you can do it.

MORE: Where can you pick your own pumpkins in Suffolk and north Essex?

Do you know of any other Halloween events taking place? Let us know here.