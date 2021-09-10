5 things to do for Halloween in Suffolk this year
After most Halloween events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, people are gearing up to celebrate this year.
From spooky supper plans, to creepy concerts — here are five things to do for Halloween this year:
Pumpkin picking
Pumpkin picking is a great way to spend a day as a family choosing your own pumpkin which you can then carve later in the day.
Southwold Maize Maze, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens up its pumpkin patch at Halloween and also offers a children's play area, bouncy pillows and go-karts.
The pumpkin patch was so popular last year that it sold out.
Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Road, Reydon, Southwold, IP18 6SG
When: Saturday, October 16 to Sunday, October 31 - 9am-4pm
Cost: Free admission to the pumpkin pick but tickets must be purchased online for the maize maze.
Haunted Halloween dinner
Take part in a paranormal evening with ghostly tales while enjoying a delicious three-course meal.
The night will be full of interactive experiences and anyone feeling brave enough to visit is encouraged to bring their own cameras and recording equipment.
There is also the option to stay the night at the hotel after the dinner.
Where: The Bull Hotel, Hall St, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9JG
When: Friday, October 29
Cost: £34.99
Halloween escape room
Try your luck with this Halloween escape room and discover spooky mysteries as you try to make your way out.
Groups of two to six can take on the escape room, if they feel brave enough.
Where: The Hold, 131 Fore St, Ipswich IP4 1LN
When: Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17
Cost: £10 per person
Trail of Terror
Visitors are being told to expect the unexpected at the Trail of Terror — with people seeing a different side to Colchester Zoo after dark.
The Trail of Terror begins as soon as you step through the door, from rustling bushes, to masked monsters and screaming scarers — they could get you anytime and anywhere.
A limited number of spaces are available, so book tickets to avoid disappointment.
Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Rd, Heckfordbridge, Colchester CO3 0SL
When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30
Cost: £20 per person
Halloween concert
A Halloween themed concert will take place at Leiston Abbey.
The spooky evening of themed food and music will be hosted by Andrew Quatermain on the piano and Noel Vine on the violin.
Where: Leiston Abbey, Abbey Rd, Leiston IP16 4TD
When: Saturday, October 30 - 6pm
Cost: Tickets start at £17.50