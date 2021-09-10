News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

5 things to do for Halloween in Suffolk this year

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:00 PM September 10, 2021    Updated: 2:41 PM October 6, 2021
A carved pumpkin for Hallowe'en. Picture: Lu Greer

Some ideas for Halloween this year - Credit: citizenside.com

After most Halloween events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, people are gearing up to celebrate this year. 

From spooky supper plans, to creepy concerts — here are five things to do for Halloween this year: 

Pumpkin picking 

Pumpkin picking is a great way to spend a day as a family choosing your own pumpkin which you can then carve later in the day. 

The Gee Wizz Charity Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze is one of the places to go pumpkin picking this fa

Pumpkin picking is great day out for the whole family - Credit: Andy Abbott Andy Abbott

Southwold Maize Maze, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens up its pumpkin patch at Halloween and also offers a children's play area, bouncy pillows and go-karts. 

You may also want to watch:

The pumpkin patch was so popular last year that it sold out.

Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Road, Reydon, Southwold, IP18 6SG

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win
  3. 3 Road reopens after stuck lorry
  1. 4 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
  2. 5 Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs
  3. 6 'Lads took their opportunity' - Cook on 2-0 Trophy win at Gillingham
  4. 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Gillingham win
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Gillingham
  6. 9 Ipswich Town's James Norwood gets his driving ban suspended
  7. 10 A143 near Bury St Edmunds closed after three-car crash

When: Saturday, October 16 to Sunday, October 31 - 9am-4pm

Cost: Free admission to the pumpkin pick but tickets must be purchased online for the maize maze.


Haunted Halloween dinner

Take part in a paranormal evening with ghostly tales while enjoying a delicious three-course meal.

The night will be full of interactive experiences and anyone feeling brave enough to visit is encouraged to bring their own cameras and recording equipment.

There is also the option to stay the night at the hotel after the dinner. 

Where: The Bull Hotel, Hall St, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9JG

When: Friday, October 29

Cost: £34.99


Halloween escape room 

Try your luck with this Halloween escape room and discover spooky mysteries as you try to make your way out. 

Interior of The Hold's exhibition space

The Escape Room is being held at The Hold in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Groups of two to six can take on the escape room, if they feel brave enough.

Where: The Hold, 131 Fore St, Ipswich IP4 1LN

When: Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17 

Cost: £10 per person 


Trail of Terror

Visitors are being told to expect the unexpected at the Trail of Terror — with people seeing a different side to Colchester Zoo after dark. 

Firefighters responded to a fire in the cafe at Colchester Zoo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Would you have what it takes to take on the Trail of Terror - Credit: Archant

The Trail of Terror begins as soon as you step through the door, from rustling bushes, to masked monsters and screaming scarers — they could get you anytime and anywhere.

A limited number of spaces are available, so book tickets to avoid disappointment. 

Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Rd, Heckfordbridge, Colchester CO3 0SL 

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 

Cost: £20 per person


Halloween concert 

A Halloween themed concert will take place at Leiston Abbey.

The spooky evening of themed food and music will be hosted by Andrew Quatermain on the piano and Noel Vine on the violin. 

Where: Leiston Abbey, Abbey Rd, Leiston IP16 4TD

When: Saturday, October 30 - 6pm 

Cost: Tickets start at £17.50 


Halloween
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Suffolk Live

Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Disappointed Sam Moorsey makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town

Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible and disgusting' Accrington

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Amy Cargreevs, with her dog Otis, and Brogan Lower, with his dog Hugo, at the Southwold Sausage Dog

Gallery

Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around Southwold

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon