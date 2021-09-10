5 things to do for Halloween in Suffolk this year

Published: 5:00 PM September 10, 2021

Some ideas for Halloween this year - Credit: citizenside.com

After most Halloween events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, people are gearing up to celebrate this year.

From spooky supper plans, to creepy concerts — here are five things to do for Halloween this year:

Pumpkin picking

Pumpkin picking is a great way to spend a day as a family choosing your own pumpkin which you can then carve later in the day.

Pumpkin picking is great day out for the whole family - Credit: Andy Abbott Andy Abbott

Southwold Maize Maze, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens up its pumpkin patch at Halloween and also offers a children's play area, bouncy pillows and go-karts.

The pumpkin patch was so popular last year that it sold out.

Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Road, Reydon, Southwold, IP18 6SG

When: Saturday, October 16 to Sunday, October 31 - 9am-4pm

Cost: Free admission to the pumpkin pick but tickets must be purchased online for the maize maze.





Haunted Halloween dinner

Take part in a paranormal evening with ghostly tales while enjoying a delicious three-course meal.

The night will be full of interactive experiences and anyone feeling brave enough to visit is encouraged to bring their own cameras and recording equipment.

There is also the option to stay the night at the hotel after the dinner.

Where: The Bull Hotel, Hall St, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9JG

When: Friday, October 29

Cost: £34.99





Halloween escape room

Try your luck with this Halloween escape room and discover spooky mysteries as you try to make your way out.

The Escape Room is being held at The Hold in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Groups of two to six can take on the escape room, if they feel brave enough.

Where: The Hold, 131 Fore St, Ipswich IP4 1LN

When: Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17

Cost: £10 per person





Trail of Terror

Visitors are being told to expect the unexpected at the Trail of Terror — with people seeing a different side to Colchester Zoo after dark.

Would you have what it takes to take on the Trail of Terror - Credit: Archant

The Trail of Terror begins as soon as you step through the door, from rustling bushes, to masked monsters and screaming scarers — they could get you anytime and anywhere.

A limited number of spaces are available, so book tickets to avoid disappointment.

Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Rd, Heckfordbridge, Colchester CO3 0SL

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30

Cost: £20 per person





Halloween concert

A Halloween themed concert will take place at Leiston Abbey.

The spooky evening of themed food and music will be hosted by Andrew Quatermain on the piano and Noel Vine on the violin.

Where: Leiston Abbey, Abbey Rd, Leiston IP16 4TD

When: Saturday, October 30 - 6pm

Cost: Tickets start at £17.50



