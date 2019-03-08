E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Halloween attempted murder trial reaches final stages

PUBLISHED: 05:30 16 October 2019

When the alleged victim, Leon Sobers, got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask, the cout heard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When the alleged victim, Leon Sobers, got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask, the cout heard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The trial of two men and a teenager accused of attempting to murder a 41-year-old man in Marks Tey on Halloween has reached its final stages.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton QC made his closing speech to the jury at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday and barristers representing the three defendants will address the jury before the trial judge, Martyn Levett, sums up the case later this week.

Before the court are Donald Adu, 23, of Howard Road, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named because of his age.

They have all denied attempting to murder 41-year-old Leon Sobers on October 31 last year and a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The court has heard that Mr Sobers, who was living in Marks Tey, suffered a number of stab wounds in the alleged attack, including one which resulted in his bowels protruding from his stomach.

It has been alleged that Mr Sobers, was lured into a trap after getting a telephone call from someone called "Rico".

Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.

Giving evidence Mr Sobers said he had gone to an alleyway near his home after getting a telephone call about drugs.

When he got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask.

He started to feel that "something wasn't quite right" and had then felt a sharp pain in his back.

He had run out of the alleyway and knocked at the front door of a nearby house before the three males allegedly "rushed" him.

He said that after the attack a former paramedic had come to his aid and had done what she could for him until an ambulance arrived.

All three defendants chose not to give evidence during the trial which started a month ago.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Halloween attempted murder trial reaches final stages

When the alleged victim, Leon Sobers, got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask, the cout heard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge haul of drugs worth £4m found hidden in truck, court hears

The haul was uncovered by customs officers at Harwich Container Port Picture: CARL MARSTON

New toy shop could move into empty store – creating new jobs in market town

A new toy design shop could be heading for Church Street at the former Neals Estate Agents outlet. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The number of empty stores in Ipswich town centre

The old Grimwades store is among those in Ipswich town centre to lay empty. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists