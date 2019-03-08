Halloween attempted murder trial reaches final stages

When the alleged victim, Leon Sobers, got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask, the cout heard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The trial of two men and a teenager accused of attempting to murder a 41-year-old man in Marks Tey on Halloween has reached its final stages.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton QC made his closing speech to the jury at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday and barristers representing the three defendants will address the jury before the trial judge, Martyn Levett, sums up the case later this week.

Before the court are Donald Adu, 23, of Howard Road, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named because of his age.

They have all denied attempting to murder 41-year-old Leon Sobers on October 31 last year and a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The court has heard that Mr Sobers, who was living in Marks Tey, suffered a number of stab wounds in the alleged attack, including one which resulted in his bowels protruding from his stomach.

It has been alleged that Mr Sobers, was lured into a trap after getting a telephone call from someone called "Rico".

Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.

Giving evidence Mr Sobers said he had gone to an alleyway near his home after getting a telephone call about drugs.

When he got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask.

He started to feel that "something wasn't quite right" and had then felt a sharp pain in his back.

He had run out of the alleyway and knocked at the front door of a nearby house before the three males allegedly "rushed" him.

He said that after the attack a former paramedic had come to his aid and had done what she could for him until an ambulance arrived.

All three defendants chose not to give evidence during the trial which started a month ago.