Halloween trail in Suffolk created by filmmakers - including Netflix movie director

Published: 2:52 PM September 27, 2021

A Woodbridge Halloween trail for kids has described itself as "spooky rather than terrifying" and "fun rather than frightening" - Credit: Fresh Air Events

A group of filmmakers are building an immersive Halloween trail for little witches and wizards in Woodbridge this October.

The team at Fresh Air Events, which include a Netflix movie director, are creating a “family-friendly” experience in Seckford Hills, next to Seckford Hall Hotel.

The event, Halloween on the Hills, will involve special effects, holograms, movie like sets and projectors as well as a host of spooky props to bring 'modern magic' to a trail of shacks set up within the 34-acre parkland.

A cast of monster models are also being built for the occasion.

A spokesman for Fresh Air Events said: “They will meet some playful pumpkins, Dracula’s tunnel, Halloween monsters as big as the trees, plus toast marshmallows with a coven of witches."

The event is suitable for children of all ages and is set to run evenings and weekends throughout October and every day throughout half term.

For more visit: www.freshaireventsuk.com