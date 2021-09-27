Halloween trail in Suffolk created by filmmakers - including Netflix movie director
- Credit: Fresh Air Events
A group of filmmakers are building an immersive Halloween trail for little witches and wizards in Woodbridge this October.
The team at Fresh Air Events, which include a Netflix movie director, are creating a “family-friendly” experience in Seckford Hills, next to Seckford Hall Hotel.
The event, Halloween on the Hills, will involve special effects, holograms, movie like sets and projectors as well as a host of spooky props to bring 'modern magic' to a trail of shacks set up within the 34-acre parkland.
A cast of monster models are also being built for the occasion.
A spokesman for Fresh Air Events said: “They will meet some playful pumpkins, Dracula’s tunnel, Halloween monsters as big as the trees, plus toast marshmallows with a coven of witches."
You may also want to watch:
The event is suitable for children of all ages and is set to run evenings and weekends throughout October and every day throughout half term.
For more visit: www.freshaireventsuk.com
Most Read
- 1 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
- 2 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
- 3 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
- 4 The 72 postcode areas where Covid infection rates are rising
- 5 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
- 6 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
- 7 Louis Theroux documentary on White House Farm murder premieres tonight
- 8 Lorry drivers being offered up to £60,000 and other bonuses as shortage bites
- 9 Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema
- 10 North Stander: Bonne's becoming a Blues icon - now we have to start winning