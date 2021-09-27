News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Halloween trail in Suffolk created by filmmakers - including Netflix movie director

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 2:52 PM September 27, 2021   
Halloween fancy dress in Woodbridge

A Woodbridge Halloween trail for kids has described itself as "spooky rather than terrifying" and "fun rather than frightening" - Credit: Fresh Air Events

A group of filmmakers are building an immersive Halloween trail for little witches and wizards in Woodbridge this October.

The team at Fresh Air Events, which include a Netflix movie director, are creating a “family-friendly” experience in Seckford Hills, next to Seckford Hall Hotel.

The event, Halloween on the Hills, will involve special effects, holograms, movie like sets and projectors as well as a host of spooky props to bring 'modern magic' to a trail of shacks set up within the 34-acre parkland.

A cast of monster models are also being built for the occasion.

A spokesman for Fresh Air Events said: “They will meet some playful pumpkins, Dracula’s tunnel, Halloween monsters as big as the trees, plus toast marshmallows with a coven of witches."

You may also want to watch:

The event is suitable for children of all ages and is set to run evenings and weekends throughout October and every day throughout half term.

For more visit: www.freshaireventsuk.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
  2. 2 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
  3. 3 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
  1. 4 The 72 postcode areas where Covid infection rates are rising
  2. 5 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
  3. 6 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
  4. 7 Louis Theroux documentary on White House Farm murder premieres tonight
  5. 8 Lorry drivers being offered up to £60,000 and other bonuses as shortage bites
  6. 9 Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema
  7. 10 North Stander: Bonne's becoming a Blues icon - now we have to start winning
Halloween
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shell has closed some of its UK petrol stations - but Suffolk garages remain open

Suffolk Live

Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon