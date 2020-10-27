E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Is your pumpkin carving the best in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 October 2020

Fox is celebrating his first ever Halloween. Picture: KELLY-MARIE TAYLOR

KELLY-MARIE TAYLOR

With just days to go until Halloween celebrations begin, we are on the hunt for some of the best pumpkin carvings in Suffolk.

Bonnie sitting inside her pumpkin ready for Halloween. Picture: ESME AMANDA FARRELLBonnie sitting inside her pumpkin ready for Halloween. Picture: ESME AMANDA FARRELL

The spooky season may feel a little different this year but children can still get creative to decorate their doorsteps for Halloween.

We want to see pictures of proud pumpkin owners posing alongside their haunted designs for a gallery in our newspaper.

You can share your photos with us by email or send them to us on Facebook and a handful of our favourites will be selected.

You may also want to watch:

Make sure to tell us your name, where you are from and a little bit about your pumpkin creation and the inspiration behind it.

With Halloween gatherings limited due to the ‘rule of six’ and door to door trick or treating ruled out by many, families are starting to think of new ways that youngsters can celebrate.

One suggestion made locally is the creation of a spooky trail for kids to follow – with pumpkin pictures dotted in windows inspired by the rainbow trail.

Parents are encouraged to take their children out for a walk to enjoy the designs and perhaps even give them a traditional trick or treat sweet for every pumpkin they spot.

How will you be carving your pumpkin this year? This one has been turned into a unicorn. Picture: CHELSEA THOMPSONHow will you be carving your pumpkin this year? This one has been turned into a unicorn. Picture: CHELSEA THOMPSON

The idea means that families are able to stay safe and socially distanced, whilst still letting youngsters dress up and enjoy the fun.

MORE: Where can you pick your own pumpkins in Suffolk and north Essex?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

