Halloween is coming...but how will Suffolk keep spooky season alive during Covid crisis?

Halloween could look very different this year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel

As the nights draw in and the temperatures start to drop, many people are starting to look to spookiest season of all - Halloween. But how do you mark the ghoulish occasion during a pandemic?

Crystal Stanley, who founded the rainbow trail in Ipswich and her daughter Arianna Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Crystal Stanley, who founded the rainbow trail in Ipswich and her daughter Arianna Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With Halloween gatherings limited due to the ‘rule of six’ and door to door trick or treating ruled out by many, families are starting to think of new ways that youngsters can get their fill of fun.

One suggestion made locally is the creation of a spooky trail for kids to follow.

A Facebook post, which has since been shared across Suffolk, suggests that families all design their own pumpkins and put them in the window of their homes.

Parents are then encouraged to take their children out for a walk to enjoy the designs and perhaps even give them a traditional trick or treat sweet for every pumpkin they spot.

Organisers hope that the trail would be able to continue throughout the October half-term, to allow more children to get involved.

The idea means that families are able to stay safe and socially distanced, whilst still letting youngsters dress up and enjoy the fun.

It has gained a lot of traction locally, with many families and residents now eager to get involved.

The idea for the Halloween-themed trail was largely inspired by the rainbow trail.

The rainbow trail was created during lockdown to give youngsters something to spot on their daily walks, as households created their own rainbows and posted them in windows.

The trail was the brainchild of Ipswich woman Crystal Stanley, who initially set up the trail for local mums before it became adopted more widely across the country.

Miss Stanley thinks the new trail idea could help people to keep going during tough times.

“I think is fantastic that people are continuing to keep positive during these hard times,” said Miss Stanley.

“We are also collaborating with the several pumpkin trails, which is amazing.

“It is a fantastic distraction for young and old.

“We are all looking forward to seeing all the pumpkins and my daughter just loves Halloween.

“The rainbow trail are also encouraging Halloween windows for the month of October and are having a few competitions which is exciting.”