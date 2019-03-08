E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mini driver, 87, dies in hospital following crash

PUBLISHED: 08:20 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 15 October 2019

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

A woman in her 80s has died in hospital following a two-vehicle road collision in Halstead, Essex.

The crash happened last weekend in Mount Hill.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between a green Nissan Micra and a blue Mini Cooper S at about 11am on Saturday, October 12.

The driver of the Nissan Micra, an 87-year-old local woman, was airlifted to hospital.

Essex Police confirmed that the woman had died the following evening.

A spokesman said: "Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working diligently to build a picture of the events leading up to the collision."

The force added that it was urging anyone with information, dash cam footage, or CCTV to call 101 and quote incident 468 of October 12.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

