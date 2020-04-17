E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Dangerous’ Halstead man jailed for multiple child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 10:22 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 17 April 2020

Dean Carey, 48, of Clovers in Halstead, was sentenced on Thursday, April 16 at Chelmsford Crown Court for a series of child sex offences. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dean Carey, 48, of Clovers in Halstead, was sentenced on Thursday, April 16 at Chelmsford Crown Court for a series of child sex offences. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man in his 40s from Halstead has been jailed for several years after admitting to a string of child sex offences involving teenage boys as young as 13.

Dean Carey, of Clovers, was arrested in 2017 and 2019 for exchanging explicit messages with teenage boys.

The 48-year-old exchanged messages with a 13-year-old boy and then in 2019 began speaking to someone who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. In September 2019, he arranged to meet this boy in Pitsea.

Carey pleaded guilty to multiple offences in March 2020, including causing a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communications with a child, attempted sexual communications with a child, facilitating the commission of a child sex offences, breaching a pre-existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and three counts of making indecent images if children.

He was sentenced on Thursday, April 16 at Chelmsford Crown Court after pleading guilty to the string of child sex offences.

He was ordered to serve four years in prison, with a further six months on license for causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Carey has also been given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Gemma White said: “Carey is a dangerous individual who poses a real risk to children.

“Thanks to the work of numerous teams across the force, including the Police Online Investigation Team and Braintree CID, we were able to get a great result today.

“He will spend a significant amount of time behind bars and will still serve strict conditions when released on license.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

KFC reopens Ipswich branch during coronavirus lockdown

KFC in Cardinal Park is one of a number of KFC's reopening for delivery. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dangerous’ Halstead man jailed for multiple child sex offences

Dean Carey, 48, of Clovers in Halstead, was sentenced on Thursday, April 16 at Chelmsford Crown Court for a series of child sex offences. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

On the Run, part two: Long lost road races in Suffolk

Flashback to the start of the Suffolk 10 mile road race, from March 1986

Gio, Jimmy, Magic, Reuser, DJ and more – a look at Town’s all-time top loanees

Giovanni Dos Santos was a hero at Portman Road during his loan spell at the club

Coronavirus deaths in care homes could add 20% on Suffolk figure says care leader

David Finch, managing director of Cephas Care based in Ipswich has spoken of his frustration over the closure of the Orwell Bridge Picture: CEPHAS CARE
Drive 24