Former bus driver jailed for drug dealing

PUBLISHED: 11:42 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 25 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A runner for a Suffolk drug dealing business has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Former bus driver Anthony Emerson was found in possession of three wraps of heroin after police officers saw him in a car in Dovehouse Road, Haverhill, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He admitted selling drugs and told officers: "This is my first job of the day."

Emerson, 43, of Colchester Road, Halstead, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply on March 5 2018, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, absconding while on bail and breaching a suspended prison sentence order via a video link from Martlesham police investigation centre.

In addition to being jailed he was banned from driving for 32 months.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Emerson failed to attend a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on December 2 and had therefore absconded while on bail.

He said Emerson, who has 61 previous convictions, was arrested by police in Nacton Road, Ipswich, at 3.40am on (Friday Jan 24) for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Peter Spary for Emerson said his client had been a bus driver but had struggled to get work after getting a driving ban.

He said Emerson had been running drugs to get drugs for his own use.

