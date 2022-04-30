Concerns for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Livvie was last seen in Halstead yesterday - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

Officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl from Halstead.

Livvie Marven, was last seen at about 5.45pm yesterday, Friday, April 29.

She has been described as white, 5ft 2ins, medium build with long mousey-coloured hair.

Essex Police said Livvie was last seen wearing a dark blue Hilfiger hoody, black leggings and white Nike Airforces.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are concerned for Livvie's welfare.

"Livvie has links to several areas in Essex and Stevenage.

"She may have travelled to Dereham in Norfolk using public transport.

"We would ask anyone who sees Livvie to call us on 101 quoting incident 1314 of 29 April."