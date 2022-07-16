Missing 76-year-old man found safe

Updated

Terrance Kelly has been found, police say (file photo)

A 76-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found, police have confirmed.

Terrance Kelly, from White Colne, near Halstead, was reported missing to police at 4.45pm on Saturday.

He was believed to be wearing multiple layers and with his black Labrador.

However, Essex Police said Terrance had been found safe and well later on Saturday.

Police wished to thank the public for their help in the search for him.