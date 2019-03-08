Magistrates freed alleged rapist because no interpreter was available - and now he's on the run

An alleged rapist wanted for breaching his bail is on the run again after magistrates freed him because they couldn't find an interpreter.

Halwest Muradi, who is accused of raping a woman in her 20s in St Botolph's Church Walk, Colchester, in November, was granted bail by Colchester Magistrates last month and was due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court today (Wednesday August 28) for a plea hearing.

However the court heard today that 24-year-old Muradi had breached his bail conditions, which included a curfew at his home in Victoria Gardens, Colchester, and had been arrested earlier this month after being found in the back of an Amazon van in Kent allegedly attempting to "steal away".

Jane Oldfeld, prosecuting , said that following his arrest in Kent Muradi appeared before magistrates for breaching his bail but was released because they couldn't find an interpreter.

"They took the view that as they couldn't find an interpreter they couldn't deal with the breach of bail," said Miss Oldfield.

Judge David Pugh said Muradi was accused of a stranger rape and he found it " utterly extraordinary" that he had been released.

Miss Oldfield said there had been significant attempts by the police to find Mulradi including press releases and international inquiries.

Judge Pugh issued a warrant for Mulradi's arrest not backed for bail.

Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.

Police believe he may have previously worked in Colchester or Clacton. He also has links to Kent, Swansea and Norfolk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote Operation Oslo.

People can also email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org