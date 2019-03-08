E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Magistrates freed alleged rapist because no interpreter was available - and now he's on the run

PUBLISHED: 12:53 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 28 August 2019

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

An alleged rapist wanted for breaching his bail is on the run again after magistrates freed him because they couldn't find an interpreter.

Halwest Muradi, who is accused of raping a woman in her 20s in St Botolph's Church Walk, Colchester, in November, was granted bail by Colchester Magistrates last month and was due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court today (Wednesday August 28) for a plea hearing.

However the court heard today that 24-year-old Muradi had breached his bail conditions, which included a curfew at his home in Victoria Gardens, Colchester, and had been arrested earlier this month after being found in the back of an Amazon van in Kent allegedly attempting to "steal away".

Jane Oldfeld, prosecuting , said that following his arrest in Kent Muradi appeared before magistrates for breaching his bail but was released because they couldn't find an interpreter.

"They took the view that as they couldn't find an interpreter they couldn't deal with the breach of bail," said Miss Oldfield.

Judge David Pugh said Muradi was accused of a stranger rape and he found it " utterly extraordinary" that he had been released.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Oldfield said there had been significant attempts by the police to find Mulradi including press releases and international inquiries.

Judge Pugh issued a warrant for Mulradi's arrest not backed for bail.

Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.

Police believe he may have previously worked in Colchester or Clacton. He also has links to Kent, Swansea and Norfolk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote Operation Oslo.

People can also email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Magistrates freed alleged rapist because no interpreter was available – and now he’s on the run

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

What are the real arguments behind debate over Ipswich northern bypass

The consultation event at Grundisburgh where people heard different justifications for the northern bypass. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

More homes proposed near to 180-home estate

Pelham Structures held two days of consultation in February Picture: ARCHANT

‘Brexit hotline’ set up to help Suffolk businesses tackle no-deal fallout

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Images.

Speedway Podcast: Scott Nicholls, 7x British Champion.... 25 years and still sliding!

Scott Nicholls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists