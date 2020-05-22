Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A primary school which has been open to the children of key workers has closed after two pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Hamford Primary School in Walton-on-the-Naze took the decision to close down this week following confirmed cases of Covid-19 in two children from the same family.

Both children had been attending the school in Elm Tree Avenue, which is run by Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), but showed no symptoms of the disease.

A spokeswoman for Hamford Primary said: “Having taken advice from Public Health England and the NHS, we took the decision to close Hamford Primary on Tuesday 19 May, following two confirmed cases of Covid-19 from two children in the same family. Both children showed no signs of symptoms and had been in school.

“The safety of our children, families and the community is at the heart of all decisions we make, and so we have taken the precautionary measure to close for the rest of the week, returning on Monday, June 1 after the half-term break.”

All children who were in school last week have been advised to book a test, as have parents of children who were also in school, she said.

All staff at the school have also now been tested for coronavirus and the academy has been deep cleaned.

The academy is now “focused on detailed preparations for a safe return for children in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 from June, 1,” the spokeswoman added.

Concerns have been raised by parents about the return date of Monday, June 1 – when children in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 in England will be able to go back to school if certain conditions are met.

Some school and nursery leaders in Suffolk have spoken of the challenge of trying to provide a welcoming yet safe environment for returning children next month.

Meanwhile, a Gorleston school has also closed “as a precautionary measure” after a key worker whose child was attending the school tested positive for Covid-19.

Peterhouse Primary School closed for a “deep clean” earlier this week.

