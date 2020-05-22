E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:34 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 22 May 2020

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A primary school which has been open to the children of key workers has closed after two pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Hamford Primary School in Walton-on-the-Naze took the decision to close down this week following confirmed cases of Covid-19 in two children from the same family.

Both children had been attending the school in Elm Tree Avenue, which is run by Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), but showed no symptoms of the disease.

A spokeswoman for Hamford Primary said: “Having taken advice from Public Health England and the NHS, we took the decision to close Hamford Primary on Tuesday 19 May, following two confirmed cases of Covid-19 from two children in the same family. Both children showed no signs of symptoms and had been in school.

“The safety of our children, families and the community is at the heart of all decisions we make, and so we have taken the precautionary measure to close for the rest of the week, returning on Monday, June 1 after the half-term break.”

All children who were in school last week have been advised to book a test, as have parents of children who were also in school, she said.

All staff at the school have also now been tested for coronavirus and the academy has been deep cleaned.

The academy is now “focused on detailed preparations for a safe return for children in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 from June, 1,” the spokeswoman added.

Concerns have been raised by parents about the return date of Monday, June 1 – when children in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 in England will be able to go back to school if certain conditions are met.

Some school and nursery leaders in Suffolk have spoken of the challenge of trying to provide a welcoming yet safe environment for returning children next month.

More: ‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Meanwhile, a Gorleston school has also closed “as a precautionary measure” after a key worker whose child was attending the school tested positive for Covid-19.

Peterhouse Primary School closed for a “deep clean” earlier this week.

More: Primary school closes after keyworker parent tests positive for coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder investigation dropped after Suffolk pub party death

Suffolk police are no longer treating the death of a woman in the Magpie Inn as suspicious Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inquest opens into death of baby found at recycling centre

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre has opened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

More than 150 cannabis plants seized in village raid

More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid in Burstall Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24