News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Could Sudbury get £6m for bus junction revamp?

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:22 PM September 6, 2021   
An artist's impression of Sudbury's Hamilton Quarter from 2018

An artist's impression of Sudbury's Hamilton Quarter from 2018 - Credit: Carter Jonas

A £6million bid has been made to upgrade a key bus junction in Sudbury.

Babergh District and Suffolk County councils have requested £6.36million from the government’s Levelling Up fund for bus junction improvements around the Hamilton Road quarter.

That will then enable a council-led scheme for the revamp of the bus station there – one of the landmark projects in the Vision for Sudbury laid out in 2018.

News on whether it is successful should emerge in the Autumn Statement this year.

John Ward, leader of Babergh’s Conservative/Independent/Liberal Democrat administration, said the scheme had the backing from South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge.

You may also want to watch:

He continued: “The Levelling-up Fund provides a fantastic opportunity to bring forward a substantial site in the heart of Sudbury town centre and create more accessible and improved bus facilities to enhance passenger transport for the town, which will support our vision for Sudbury in creating a place where people want to live, work and visit.”

Babergh Conservative leader John Ward said it was a good step for the councils to take. Picture: SAR

Babergh District Council leader John Ward said the potential of funding was a 'fantastic opportunity' - Credit: Archant

The bid plans to improve the use of bus services because the bus station is away from the town centre.

Most Read

  1. 1 6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs
  2. 2 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
  3. 3 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
  1. 4 'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location
  2. 5 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
  3. 6 16-year-old threatened with brick and robbed
  4. 7 Cowley: At least five League One sides could do 'very well' in Championship
  5. 8 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
  6. 9 Woodbridge Festival proves a hit as Jazzie B wows crowds
  7. 10 Group clears overgrown path used by walkers and cyclists

It will instead be replaced by on-street stops in the town centre, while junctions will be upgraded with bus priority measures to improve journey times.

A cash request had previously been made to the government’s Pinch Point fund, before that was axed and replaced with the Levelling Up Fund.

Richard Smith, Conservative cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste at Suffolk County Council, said: “We support this bid from our partners at Babergh and look forward to hearing the outcome in due course.”

Richard Smith said the way county farms were run was important. Picture; SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Richard Smith, from Suffolk County Council, which is supporting the bid - Credit: Archant

Plans for the Hamilton Road quarter in the Vision for Prosperity published back in 2018 included the bus station and Borehamgate Centre.

They proposed a modern facility featuring homes, cinema, restaurants and other leisure and retail offerings.

However, changes to the redevelopment at Belle Vue Park when hopes of a hotel there fell through – which were loosely linked to the Hamilton Road refresh – and the impact of Covid-19 mean the scope of the Hamilton Road redevelopment could change.

The council said a revised masterplan will be shared publicly later this year.

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Children starting at Maidstone Infants School, Felixstowe, in September 2005

Nostalgia

September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Edwards has enjoyed a good start to his Ipswich Town career

Football | Interview

Edwards on agent Rekeem and whether he's really 'too good for League One'

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. T

Ipswich Crown Court

Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
British houses with sold sign

The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon