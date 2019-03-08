Matthew Hancock still in the running for new Prime Minister

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock is still in the running to become the next Prime Minister: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Three candidates were knocked out of the Conservative leadership battle today - but West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock lives to fight on another day.

Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey failed to get enough votes to carry them through to the next round of the MPs' voting as Boris Johnson led the pack with 114 votes from the 313 Tory MPs who took part in the election.

Jeremy Hunt was second with 43 votes followed by Michael Gove on 37. Dominic Rabb won 27, Sajid Javid 23, Mr Hancock 20, and Rory Stewart won 19 votes.

Candidates had to win 18 votes to go through to the next round of the election, which happens next Tuesday. There will be further votes on Wednesday and Thursday, if necessary, to bring the number of candidates down to two who will go on a ballot of Tory Party members.