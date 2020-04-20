E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stone age house burnt down in arson attack

PUBLISHED: 20:05 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:05 20 April 2020

Hands on Heritage Family Activity Day held as Part of The Festival of Archaeology 2013 at the living history site in Tunstall Forest

A replica Stone Age house has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

The reproduction Neolithic roundhouse was part of the ‘Hands On’ heritage community archaeology and education project on Snape Road in Tunstall.

It burnt down between 4 and 4.30pm on April 17 in a blaze which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the fire to contact them on 101 and quote reference number 37/21683/20.

