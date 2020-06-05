‘Seeing the hanging baskets going up is a massive relief this year’

There are hundreds of completed hanging baskets and planters in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Hundreds of beautiful hanging baskets will greet visitors returning to Bury St Edmunds.

The historic market town is known for its abundant floral displays in the summer months, but there had been a chance this year due to coronavirus its hanging baskets wouldn’t happen.

But, while the numbers have been scaled back, there are still some 500 colourful baskets and planters to greet visitors, coinciding with the reopening of shops and businesses.

Achieving the floral displays is a community effort involving Bury in Bloom, West Suffolk Council, Bury St Edmunds Town Council and the BID (Business Improvement District) Ourburystedmunds, as well as individuals and businesses.

Bury in Bloom co-ordinator David Irvine said: “Seeing all the hanging baskets going up is a massive relief this year, and more so as it coincides with the shops and businesses beginning to open.

A team from West Suffolk Council have been busy putting up some 400 baskets and filling the dozens of planters all over town

“We really wanted the town to look its best after the shutdown and send out a message to residents and visitors: ‘Come and visit the Jewel in the Crown, we’re open for business and ‘dressed to impress’.”

He said with the help of their backers and sponsors, the Bury in Bloom organisation “can at least get through this year and dress the town the way we hoped”.

Mr Irvine added: “Of course, we have had no choice but to cut down on basket numbers this year, however with some careful repositioning, we hope the impact will be hardly noticeable and we have instigated some new projects so there will be plenty to see.

The return of the floral displays around the town centre coincides with the opening of shops and businesses

“The Abbey Gardens will look spectacular as always and we are installing a new sculpture of recycled material called ‘Crowning Glory’ and this will be on display from the 6th July. The sculpture inspired by the St Edmunds crown will be two metres high and will have 500 jewels made by children and adults of Bury St Edmunds under lockdown and co-ordinated by Crafty Foxes.

“The ‘Great Big Thank You’ to West Suffolk Hospital called the Fountain of Flowers will be completed next week by the walk-in entrance to the hospital and will be unveiled in late June.”

On Facebook one person said it’s “lovely to see we are getting our lovely hanging baskets back in the town centre” to brighten things up again”.

Another said: “Bury looks so sad without its beautiful hanging baskets. I am so glad to see they are back.”