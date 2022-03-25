News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:33 AM March 25, 2022
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

People living in the Babergh district are the happiest in Suffolk, a new survey has found.

Suffolk's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using wellbeing data analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of happiness in the year up to March 2021 to give district council areas an average figure.

People were asked to rate their life satisfaction, happiness and anxiety levels out of 10. 

The survey was taken during the Covid crisis and the ONS revealed personal wellbeing during the first and second waves of the pandemic were among the lowest levels recorded since 2011.

During this time, the average ratings for happiness across the UK level fell to among the lowest scores in a decade.

Babergh was revealed as the happiest district in Suffolk – also ranked fourth throughout the country for life satisfaction.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ipswich was ranked as the unhappiest place to live in Suffolk and also had the sixth lowest happiness level in the country.

According to the data, all districts in Suffolk have seen a decrease in happiness – although the most recent statistics were recorded during Covid.

People were most anxious in Ipswich and least anxious in Babergh.

Ipswich was also seen as the least worthwhile place to live and had the lowest life satisfaction in Suffolk.

Here we have listed every local authority area in Suffolk from the happiest to the unhappiest, including the scores for the other three factors of life satisfaction, feeling that things done in life were worthwhile, and anxiety.

1. Babergh

Historical buildings in Lavenham PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lavenham, in the Babergh district, is known across the country for its architecture and protected buildings

Happiness: 7.81

Life Satisfaction: 8.03

Worthwhile: 8.16

Anxiety: 2.62

2. Mid Suffolk

Needham Market High Street. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Needham Market high street in mid Suffolk

Happiness: 7.54

Life Satisfaction: 7.63

Worthwhile: 7.68

Anxiety: 2.82

3. East Suffolk

Southwold beach.

Southwold beach.

Happiness: 7.51

Life Satisfaction: 7.66

Worthwhile: 7.84

Anxiety: 3.15

4. West Suffolk

Bury St Edmunds town centre during the third UK lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Abbeygate Street in Bury St Edmunds in west Suffolk

Happiness: 7.36

Life Satisfaction: 7.61

Worthwhile: 7.77

Anxiety: 3.30

5. Ipswich

High tide at Ipswich waterfront PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

High tide at Ipswich waterfront

Happiness: 6.81

Life Satisfaction: 7.12

Worthwhile: 7.53

Anxiety: 3.79

