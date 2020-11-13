E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man bombarded ex-partner with abusive and threatening messages

PUBLISHED: 15:57 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 13 November 2020

Hamza Badat sent dozens of abusive messages to his former partner Pictures: GETTY IMAGES

Hamza Badat sent dozens of abusive messages to his former partner Pictures: GETTY IMAGES

Copyright(c)WiyadaA. (Copyright(c)WiyadaA. (Photographer) - [None]

A man who bombarded his former partner with more than 120 abusive and threatening messages has been given a community order.

Sentencing 39-year-old Hamza Badat, Judge David Goodin described his behaviour as “uncalled for, unkind and unnecessary.”

Badat, of Nevill Road, Stoke Newington, who has no previous convictions, admitted harassment.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 13), said Badat had sent 126 messages to his former partner Charlotte Ruffles between February 9-14 this year.

You may also want to watch:

She said Ms Ruffles had been distressed by the abusive and threatening messages and had wanted Badat to leave her alone.

Miss Shirley said that in one seven hour period Badat had sent her 38 messages.

In addition to being given a 12 month community order, he was given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Badat, said her client had issues with alcohol and cocaine and had tackled them head on by attending Alcoholics Anonymous and paying £3,000 to put himself into detox.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge stockpile of 11,000 containers of PPE builds at Port of Felixstowe

11,000 TEU of PPE is currently being stored at the Port of Felixstowe, it is understood Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vote: Town’s season so far polls - your thoughts on Lambert, cup exits, best player and much more

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town sit second in League One after 11 games - so how are you feeling about the season so far?

Inquest into death of ‘doting father’ who died in France opens

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

Empty car showroom ‘in desperate need of facelift’ to be demolished for new homes

The former Crane garage site in Bawdsey is set to be developed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS