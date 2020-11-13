Man bombarded ex-partner with abusive and threatening messages

A man who bombarded his former partner with more than 120 abusive and threatening messages has been given a community order.

Sentencing 39-year-old Hamza Badat, Judge David Goodin described his behaviour as “uncalled for, unkind and unnecessary.”

Badat, of Nevill Road, Stoke Newington, who has no previous convictions, admitted harassment.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 13), said Badat had sent 126 messages to his former partner Charlotte Ruffles between February 9-14 this year.

She said Ms Ruffles had been distressed by the abusive and threatening messages and had wanted Badat to leave her alone.

Miss Shirley said that in one seven hour period Badat had sent her 38 messages.

In addition to being given a 12 month community order, he was given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Badat, said her client had issues with alcohol and cocaine and had tackled them head on by attending Alcoholics Anonymous and paying £3,000 to put himself into detox.