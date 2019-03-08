Sunny

Three fire crews called to bungalow blaze in Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:52 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 20 April 2019

Essex Fire Service attended a fire at Messing Picture: SUE ANDERSON

Essex Fire Service attended a fire at Messing Picture: SUE ANDERSON

Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bungalow this morning which spread to the building’s roof.

Three fire crews – from Colchester, Tiptree, and Coggeshall – attended the incident at Harborough Hall Lane, Messing.

An Essex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews had been called at 10.03am.

When they arrived they reported the fire had started in the kitchen and had spread to the roof.

Firefighters managed to fully extinguish the fire by 11.40am.

