Group suspected of hare coursing escape police after abandoning Mercedes following chase

A group of men who were seen hare coursing evaded the police after abandoning a 4x4 Mercedes following a car chase.

At approximately 12.25pm on Sunday, August 16, the group were witnessed hare coursing in a field in Raydon, but got into a Mercedes 4x4 and drove away when they were noticed.

Officers attended and pursued the car from Hadleigh to Higham before the occupants, who were with a number of dogs, abandoned the vehicle.

Officers managed to restrain two of the dogs but were unable to catch the others.

The suspects were also not located.

The first two suspects are described as being white males with shaved heads.

Both were wearing white t-shirts and blue jeans.

Two other younger males who were possibly teenagers and were wearing yellow t-shirts, are also suspected to have been in attendance.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage of the pursuit in the Hadleigh area, particularly anyone who may have captured the oncoming black Mercedes travelling towards them in the other lane.

Further enquiries still continue to be carried out regarding the dogs and anyone with any information or who may have found a lost dog in the Higham area, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with any information that they believe could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact Pc 1293 Johnson of Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhood Team, on 101 quoting crime reference 37/47456/20.

Alternatively anyone with information could email here.