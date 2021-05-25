New lifeboat manager born 'with the sea in his blood'
- Credit: Harwich RNLI
Harwich RNLI has appointed its newest lifeboat manager to lead volunteers into what is expected to be one of the charity's biggest ever summers.
Peter Bull, a member of the crew for 20 years, takes the reins from June 1, having spent much of his life working at sea.
A Harwich resident since 1963, he went to nautical college as a teenager, before working with Sealink and following in his father's footsteps at Trinity House.
Mr Bull, who previously brought the cast of Eastenders to Harwich for a charity event, said he was born "with the sea in his blood".
He said: "During my tenure I look forward to carrying on the legacy and history of Harwich lifeboat station, one of the busiest stations in the country, working alongside other emergency agencies and stakeholders, while maintaining the family community and camaraderie with other stations Harwich RNLI enjoys.
"I also intend to promote the RNLI’s philosophy of providing a lifesaving service without prejudice, using volunteers wherever possible, while being funded solely by voluntary contributions."
Away from his role on board, Mr Bull hosts his own radio show and organises charity events for local families.
RNLI area lifesaving manager, Graeme Richardson said: "It is a great pleasure to welcome Peter to the role.
"His time spent as a member of the crew, and more recently as Deputy Launch Authority, along with his work at both Harwich Haven Authority and the Port of Felixstowe puts him in a very strong position, and I look forward to working with him closely in the role."
The charity is expecting one of the busiest summers ever with the forecast "staycation" boom due to international travel restrictions.
Those who would like to volunteer can email Mr Bull.