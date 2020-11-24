Harpist Zoe’s lockdown baby wouldn’t wait - so husband delivered Lottie at home
PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 November 2020
Charlotte Bond
When Zoe Anderton’s lockdown baby Lottie arrived before the mum could get to hospital, dad Scott stepped in to deliver the new arrival.
Harpist Mrs Anderton, 36, of Aldeburgh, has had a very busy year and has just released her third charity CD, A Harp Full of Love.
But the year’s most memorable event was the birth of her third daughter - who just couldn’t wait to arrive.
“I got contractions at 6am and it all happened in less than an hour,” she recalled.
“Our older two, Florence, who’s five, and Rosalynd, who’s three, were both quick, but not as quick as this.”
At first the plan was for Mr Anderton’s dad to come over and look after the older girls, but the mum realised she couldn’t wait any longer.
So her husband dropped the girls off with the neighbour and the couple then tried to leave for the hospital.
You may also want to watch:
WATCH: Listen to harpist’s Ed Sheeran cover in memory of a friend
But, as they were going out through the door, Lottie was born. “Fortunately Scott caught her,” the mum said.
“People have been saying they always told me he was a good catch! I was glad it wasn’t on the A12 on the way to Ipswich.”
Mr Anderton, 30, a nuclear safety engineer at Sizewell, had been at the two older girls’ births, but hadn’t expected to actually deliver their third child.
The birth took place in June, during the previous lockdown. Paramedics came to the family’s home and checked everything was all right, and the mum and 8lb 4oz baby were then taken to Ipswich Hospital for further checks.
Have a Harpfelt Christmas as Zoe releases album for charity
Zoe has performed with orchestras including the Ipswich Symphony Orchestra, Suffolk Philharmonic and Prometheus Orchestra, on radio and at a wide range of events.
She has just released her third CD album, A Harp Full of Love, with 50% of sale proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
The musician said: “It’s an album of pop tracks that have a focus on different kinds of love - young love, angst of love, broken love, love in grief.
“I was inspired to create this album after watching Rob Burrow’s fight with MND. He is a former Leeds Rhinos Rugby player and has been so inspirational in the way he builds awareness in this awful disease.”
The CD costs £10, plus £1.10 to cover postage. For more details, visit @zoeandertonharpist on Facebook. To order a copy, email harpist@zoeanderton.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.