Harpist Zoe’s lockdown baby wouldn’t wait - so husband delivered Lottie at home

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 November 2020

Zoe and Scott Anderton with their baby Lottie, who was born during the first lockdown and unexpectedly delivered at home by Scott Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Zoe and Scott Anderton with their baby Lottie, who was born during the first lockdown and unexpectedly delivered at home by Scott Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

When Zoe Anderton’s lockdown baby Lottie arrived before the mum could get to hospital, dad Scott stepped in to deliver the new arrival.

Scott Anderton with Lottie when she was newborn. The proud dad delivered his new daughter Picture: ZOE ANDERTONScott Anderton with Lottie when she was newborn. The proud dad delivered his new daughter Picture: ZOE ANDERTON

Harpist Mrs Anderton, 36, of Aldeburgh, has had a very busy year and has just released her third charity CD, A Harp Full of Love.

But the year’s most memorable event was the birth of her third daughter - who just couldn’t wait to arrive.

Zoe Anderton with baby Lottie at their home in Aldeburgh Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDZoe Anderton with baby Lottie at their home in Aldeburgh Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“I got contractions at 6am and it all happened in less than an hour,” she recalled.

“Our older two, Florence, who’s five, and Rosalynd, who’s three, were both quick, but not as quick as this.”

Zoe Anderton playing her harp Picture: www.imagesbyanna.co.ukZoe Anderton playing her harp Picture: www.imagesbyanna.co.uk

At first the plan was for Mr Anderton’s dad to come over and look after the older girls, but the mum realised she couldn’t wait any longer.

So her husband dropped the girls off with the neighbour and the couple then tried to leave for the hospital.

Zoe and Scott Anderton with their baby Lottie, who was born in June during the first lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDZoe and Scott Anderton with their baby Lottie, who was born in June during the first lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: Listen to harpist's Ed Sheeran cover in memory of a friend

But, as they were going out through the door, Lottie was born. “Fortunately Scott caught her,” the mum said.

Zoe Anderton's new album of harp music Picture: SUPPLIED BY ZOE ANDERTONZoe Anderton's new album of harp music Picture: SUPPLIED BY ZOE ANDERTON

“People have been saying they always told me he was a good catch! I was glad it wasn’t on the A12 on the way to Ipswich.”

Mr Anderton, 30, a nuclear safety engineer at Sizewell, had been at the two older girls’ births, but hadn’t expected to actually deliver their third child.

Zoe and Scott Anderton with their baby Lottie, who was born in June during the first lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDZoe and Scott Anderton with their baby Lottie, who was born in June during the first lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The birth took place in June, during the previous lockdown. Paramedics came to the family’s home and checked everything was all right, and the mum and 8lb 4oz baby were then taken to Ipswich Hospital for further checks.

Have a Harpfelt Christmas as Zoe releases album for charity

Zoe has performed with orchestras including the Ipswich Symphony Orchestra, Suffolk Philharmonic and Prometheus Orchestra, on radio and at a wide range of events.

She has just released her third CD album, A Harp Full of Love, with 50% of sale proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The musician said: “It’s an album of pop tracks that have a focus on different kinds of love - young love, angst of love, broken love, love in grief.

“I was inspired to create this album after watching Rob Burrow’s fight with MND. He is a former Leeds Rhinos Rugby player and has been so inspirational in the way he builds awareness in this awful disease.”

The CD costs £10, plus £1.10 to cover postage. For more details, visit @zoeandertonharpist on Facebook. To order a copy, email harpist@zoeanderton.co.uk

