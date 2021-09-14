'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing

Published: 3:45 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM September 14, 2021

The family of Harry Burkett who died after suffering a stab wound in Clacton have paid tribute to him - Credit: Supplied by the family

A 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Clacton has been named as Harry Burkett.

Described as a "loving young man", Mr Burkett was stabbed in Rosemary Road at the weekend, and died later in hospital.

Harry Burkett died after suffering a stab wound in Rosemary Road in Clacton - Credit: Supplied by the family

Mr Burkett's uncle, Pete Draper, said he was a loving young man who will be missed by so many.

"He was very funny and totally loved life and it is just such a shock that this has happened to him and his life as been taken in the way that it has.

"I still can't accept it to be totally honest.

"Words can't even explain how much he will be missed by his family and friends."

Harry Burkett will be missed by all his family and friends - Credit: Supplied by the family

Mr Draper has struggled to come to terms with the passing of his nephew. "I really thought someone was having me on if I am honest," he said.

"It wasn't until I visited the scene that it really hit home."

Mr Burkett, who was from the Grays area, was believed to be on a night out in the town with his friend.

"This is the sad part about it he was from the Grays area and he just went there to meet up with some friends for a night out," his uncle said.

Mr Burkett lost his mum when he was 10 years old and Mr Draper said: "He loved and missed her very much."

Harry was extremely close with his mum who sadly passed away when he was 10-years-old - Credit: Supplied by the family

A fundraiser has been set up to raise money for Mr Burkett's funeral by his cousin Kane Livett.

Mr Livett said: "My cousin was only 21 years old when he was out one night enjoying himself clubbing when his life was taken in the worst possible way.

"We want to raise some money to give him the best send off so he can go spread his wings with his mummy."

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight on Sunday, September 12, to reports a man had been injured.

On arrival officers found the 21-year-old man had suffered a stab wound.

Mr Burkett was treated at the scene by paramedics but died at hospital.

The family have set up a fundraiser to give Harry a special send off - Credit: Supplied by the family

Essex Police have since arrested six teenage boys from Clacton on suspicion of murder - an 18-year-old, two 19-year-olds and three 15-years-old.

A 17-year-old girl from Clacton has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman also from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.



