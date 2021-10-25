'He is free and now at peace': Suffolk toddler dies of rare brain cancer

Published: 5:30 AM October 25, 2021

Harry Crick, two, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in December last year - Credit: Brain Tumour Research/Crick Family

An Elmswell toddler who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last December has sadly died aged two.

Harry Crick was diagnosed with an embryonal tumour in December after his parents Matt and Nelly noticed he was struggling with his balance.

Initially diagnosed with an ear infection, an MRI scan revealed he had a tennis ball-sized tumour on his brain.

Harry Crick, 2, died of a rare form of brain cancer - Credit: Matt Crick

Three surgeries and five rounds of chemotherapy followed – although his parents were keen for the youngster to be put on proton therapy after learning three small nodules were starting to grow back.

This summer Harry and his parents travelled to the German city of Essen for the treatment called proton beam therapy.

During this time England star Harry Kane sent a video message of support to the toddler's brother Olly before the Euro 2020 final.

Harry with his big brother James ahead of the EURO 2020 final this year - Credit: Brain Tumour Research/Crick Family

You may also want to watch:

In a statement released on Facebook by the family, they wrote: "On Wednesday, October 13 at 1.03pm our amazing and precious boy Harry, gained his beautiful angel wings.

"He was peaceful in our arms, and surrounded by so much love and all of his favourite things.

"Our hearts are shattered and life will never be the same again. We miss him every second of everyday.

"Harry might have lost his battle but he won the war. He is free and now at peace.

"Fly high our precious angel. I know you are the brightest star in the sky.

"We love you, always and forever. You were so strong, and so brave and you will always be Our Harry, Our hero."

Harry underwent proton beam therapy in Essen, Germany - Credit: Brain Tumour Research/Crick Family

The family had been working closely with Brain Tumour Research over the past few months.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at the charity, said: “Our sincere condolences go to Harry’s family and all those who knew and cared for him.

"All of us at the charity are deeply saddened by the loss of such a young and inspirational boy, who deserved so much more from life. We will never forget his wonderful smile and the bravery he demonstrated throughout his treatment.

“Brain tumours kill more adults and children under the age of 40 than any other cancer. We cannot let this situation continue to happen.

"We will remember Harry in our tireless work to raise funds and campaign for more investment into this critically under-funded area of cancer research.”



