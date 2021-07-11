Harry Kane sends surprise video to Suffolk family of boy with brain tumour

Published: 3:33 PM July 11, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM July 11, 2021

England striker Harry Kane sent the video to the family of Harry Crick - Credit: PA

England captain Harry Kane surprised a Suffolk family of a two-year-old brain tumour patient - by sending a heartwarming video message before the Euro 2020 final.

The striker told the family of Harry Crick, from Elmswell - who is fighting an embryonal tumour - that he hopes to "put a smile" on their faces by bringing the trophy home.

Harry Crick, who is fighting an embryonal tumour - Credit: PA

The youngster was diagnosed with the rare brain cancer on December 17 2020, after becoming unwell with a cold and being unsteady on his feet.

He underwent surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, to remove a tennis ball-sized tumour on Christmas Eve - followed by five rounds of chemotherapy.

Addressing Harry's 10-year-old brother Olly, Kane said: “Hi Olly, how you doing, mate? I hear your brother’s going through a tough time.

England captain Harry Kane giving a video message to Harry Crick - Credit: PA

“I just wanted to wish you all the best and wish your brother all the best, not just from me but from all the England team and staff as well.

“Hopefully we can put a smile on your face tomorrow night, but I just wanted to send my best wishes. All the best guys.”

Harry's father Matt, 32, said: “It was such a fantastic boost for Olly to get a video message from Harry Kane.

“It’s incredible that the man of the moment took time out of his day to do this, the day before the biggest football game of his career to date.

“It’s cheered us all up. We’re so grateful and will be cheering him on tonight when he leads the team out to face Italy. Come on England!”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the costs of relocating to Germany for two months, so Harry can receive vital treatment.

Hugh Adams, of Brain Tumour Research, said: “It was really wonderful to see that Harry Kane has sent a message of support to little Harry and his family, on this most important of footballing weekends.

Matt, James, Olly, Finley, Nelly and Harry Crick - Credit: PA

“We send our best wishes and support to the England team and thank the captain for helping to shine a light on this cruel disease.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/our-harry-our-hero