News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Harry Kane sends surprise video to Suffolk family of boy with brain tumour

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 3:33 PM July 11, 2021    Updated: 4:15 PM July 11, 2021
England striker Harry Kane sent the video to the family of Harry Crick

England striker Harry Kane sent the video to the family of Harry Crick - Credit: PA

England captain Harry Kane surprised a Suffolk family of a two-year-old brain tumour patient - by sending a heartwarming video message before the Euro 2020 final.

The striker told the family of Harry Crick, from Elmswell - who is fighting an embryonal tumour - that he hopes to "put a smile" on their faces by bringing the trophy home.

Undated handout photo issued by Brain Tumour Research of Harry Crick who is fighting an embryonal tu

Harry Crick, who is fighting an embryonal tumour - Credit: PA

The youngster was diagnosed with the rare brain cancer on December 17 2020, after becoming unwell with a cold and being unsteady on his feet.

He underwent surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, to remove a tennis ball-sized tumour on Christmas Eve - followed by five rounds of chemotherapy.

Addressing Harry's 10-year-old brother Olly, Kane said: “Hi Olly, how you doing, mate? I hear your brother’s going through a tough time.

Undated handout grab from video issued by the Brain Tumour Research of England captain Harry Kane gi

England captain Harry Kane giving a video message to Harry Crick - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

“I just wanted to wish you all the best and wish your brother all the best, not just from me but from all the England team and staff as well.

“Hopefully we can put a smile on your face tomorrow night, but I just wanted to send my best wishes. All the best guys.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
  2. 2 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly win at Dartford
  3. 3 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Dartford
  2. 5 'Good players worth waiting for' - Cook provides transfer update
  3. 6 'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses
  4. 7 Objections lodged over 112 homes in Suffolk village
  5. 8 Cook on Dartford win, Covid in the camp, injury update and 'great' atmosphere as fans return
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory
  7. 10 Dartford 0-1 Ipswich Town: Chirewa wins it as six signings make first appearances

Harry's father Matt, 32, said: “It was such a fantastic boost for Olly to get a video message from Harry Kane.

“It’s incredible that the man of the moment took time out of his day to do this, the day before the biggest football game of his career to date.

“It’s cheered us all up. We’re so grateful and will be cheering him on tonight when he leads the team out to face Italy. Come on England!”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the costs of relocating to Germany for two months, so Harry can receive vital treatment.

Hugh Adams, of Brain Tumour Research, said: “It was really wonderful to see that Harry Kane has sent a message of support to little Harry and his family, on this most important of footballing weekends.

Undated handout photo issued by Brain Tumour Research of (left to right) Matt, James, Olly, Finley,

Matt, James, Olly, Finley, Nelly and Harry Crick - Credit: PA

“We send our best wishes and support to the England team and thank the captain for helping to shine a light on this cruel disease.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/our-harry-our-hero

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Interview

Ashton: I want at least five more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
BRILLIANT TARGET MAN: Paul Mariner when he was terrorising top flight defences

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Eur

Euro 2020 final: Where can you buy England's home shirt?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus