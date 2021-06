Published: 8:08 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM June 7, 2021

Essex police are no longer looking for Harry Magney who went missing from his home in Walton - Credit: Archant

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Walton has now been found.

Harry Magney had not been seen since 8pm on Sunday (June 6) night.

Essex Police located Harry this morning (June 7) and said he is "safe and well".

Essex Police would also like to thank everyone who shared their appeal to find Harry.