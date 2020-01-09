E-edition Read the EADT online edition
POLL: Harry and Meghan to step away from monarchy - do you support their decision?

PUBLISHED: 08:36 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 09 January 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from Royal duties and will split their time between Canada, the UK and the US Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Prince Harry and wife Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced that they are to 'step back' as senior members of the Royal family in a move that has shocked the nation.

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced that they will be working to become financially independent, but will continue to "fully support" the Queen and the monarchy.

The move has prompted speculation that the couple are looking to relocate to Canada.

Prince Harry, who served with the Army Air Corps at RAF Wattisham between 2011 and 2014, has received criticism for reportedly not informing the monarchy before announcing the family's decision in a statement.

The announcement has had a mixed reaction, with some supporters claiming the tabloid press' treatment of the pair has influenced the move, and others posing questions about how they will support themselves.

It has also led to questions about the prominent role of the Royal family in modern society.

Californian-born Meghan, who genealogy experts Ancestry believe has Royal ancestors in East Anglia - with her 15th great grandfather believed to be English knight Sir Philip Wentworth, has been particularly vocal about the pressure she has been under since marrying the Prince and giving birth to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

How do you feel about the decision? Do you support the young family? Vote in our poll and share your views on our social media feeds.

POLL: Harry and Meghan to step away from monarchy - do you support their decision?

