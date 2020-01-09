E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk has its say on Harry and Meghan's decision to 'step back' from Royal family

PUBLISHED: 16:18 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 09 January 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they still support the Queen and the monarchy Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/PA WIRE

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they still support the Queen and the monarchy Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/PA WIRE

Suffolk residents have provided a mixed reaction to the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to 'step back' as senior members of the Royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision has been met with a mixed reaction Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/PA WIREPrince Harry and Meghan's decision has been met with a mixed reaction Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/PA WIRE

In a pol on the EADT and Ipswich Star websites, readers were asked to voice their views on the news from the couple, which shocked the nation.

When posed with the question 'Do you agree with the Duke and Duchess' decision to "step away" from the Royal family?', a majority of 59% - or 306 readers - responded with 'no'.

A total of 220 voters, or the remaining 41%, said that they supported the couple's move, which was announced on Wednesday.

The small difference between the two choices reflects the view of the nation, with Harry and Meghan receiving both backlash and praise for deciding to step down.

The couple have received support for deciding to raise their son, Archie, away from media attention.

However, critics have said that, as senior figures in the monarchy, they have a duty to represent the nation.

Giving her view on the complex debate on Facebook, Sonia Jacomb said: "If they giving up all royal privileges then yes, but if they still expect royal privileges then no."

While Graham Showell replied: "Fine with me as long as I am not supporting their lifestyle with my taxes."

Lesley Frances agreed: "Yes as long as we don't have to fund them anymore."

Despite many people seeming to disapprove of Harry and Meghan's decision, some people have shown support for the pair.

Mandy Baskett said: "It's their life, their decision."

While Will Henry suggested: "If that is what the kids want then good luck to them both. The Royal Establishment ostracised Diana and is now doing the same to Meghan, good for you Harry and good luck."

Prince Harry's career in the Army Air Corps included a stint at RAF Wattisham, where he served from 2011 to 2014.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

